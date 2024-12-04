Warm your frozen heart with a hot morning champurrado

Long before friends started to over-analyze your Spotify Wrapped top 10 list and Black Friday deals flooded your feed, there was champurrado — a rich, velvety drink that wrapped you in warmth, like the embrace of a grandmother who always knew when you needed one. It hailed from the land of corn and cacao, where the Olmecs, Maya, and Mexica were hard at work crafting pyramids, waging wars, and finding ingenious ways to proclaim their superiority — often with the help of cacao, which was not just an ingredient, but a currency.

Here’s the funny thing: champurrado wasn’t born in some fancy palace with golden cups. Nope, it bubbled to life in clay pots, stirred by people who knew how to stretch a good thing. It was cacao and maize — two ingredients that literally built civilizations. The Olmecs started it, and the Maya ran with it, adding froth and some spiritual pizazz. By the time the Mexica got hold of it, they had turned the drink into an energy booster for warriors and a bribe for their gods. How’s that for multitasking?

Then came the Spaniards. They showed up, pointed at everything, and said, “Mine.”. They tried cacao and nearly spit it out — it was bitter, spicy, and definitely not the dessert they were expecting. So they added sugar, cinnamon, and enough sweetness to make it palatable for their European sensibilities. Thus, champurrado as we know it was baptized into the chaotic family of humanity.

But it didn’t stay in the hands of conquerors or kings. It slipped into the kitchens of everyday people, where its purpose was less about gods and gold and more about keeping you from freezing your butt off on a cold morning. They thickened it with masa harina, sweetened it with piloncillo, and stirred it into something that felt like home.

Today, champurrado isn’t just a drink. It’s a survivor. It’s a reminder that no matter how crazy things get, you can always simmer some cacao, whisk in a little corn, and sip your way to a moment of peace.

Champurrado Recipe

Champurrado is a traditional Mexican chocolate-based atole, perfect for chilly mornings or festive gatherings. Here’s a step-by-step recipe to make it.

Ingredients (Serves 4-6)

4 cups water

1 cinnamon stick

1 star anise (optional)

1 tablet (about 3.5 oz) Mexican chocolate (such as Abuelita), chopped

4 cups milk (or almond milk for a dairy-free option)

1/2 cup masa harina (corn flour)

1/2 cup piloncillo (or brown sugar)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

Simmer the Spices: In a medium saucepan, bring 4 cups of water to a boil.

Add the cinnamon stick and star anise (if using). Simmer for 5 minutes to infuse the flavors. Dissolve the Masa Harina: In a small bowl, whisk the masa harina with 1 cup of milk until smooth, ensuring no lumps. Combine Ingredients: Remove the cinnamon stick and star anise from the water.

Slowly stir in the masa harina mixture into the saucepan. Continue stirring to prevent clumping.

Add the remaining milk, chopped chocolate, piloncillo (or brown sugar), and vanilla extract. Cook and Stir: Heat the mixture over medium heat, stirring constantly with a whisk or wooden spoon to avoid burning.

Cook until the champurrado thickens to your desired consistency (about 5-10 minutes). It should be creamy but pourable. Taste and Adjust: Taste the champurrado and adjust sweetness as needed by adding more piloncillo or sugar. Serve Hot: Pour the champurrado into mugs and serve immediately. Enjoy with pan dulce (Mexican sweet bread) or tamales .

Final Thoughts

Champurrado is what happens when chocolate and corn get together and decide to make a warm hug in a mug. Drink it warm, drink it thick, and don’t think too hard about why it makes you so happy. You’ve earned it. Or maybe you haven’t. Either way, it’s delicious.