Hibiscus Margaritas: Because sometimes your cocktail needs a little extra drama

The Hibiscus-infused Margarita cocktail is the perfect way to show off your refined palate and love for floral flavors, along with a bonus of getting tipsy.

Tequila, lime juice, and triple sec make up the holy trinity of margaritas, but let’s be honest, sometimes you just want more. Enter hibiscus syrup, the trendy third wheel that spices things up with a tart twist. It’s like the cocktail equivalent of wearing an oversized belt buckle — unnecessary but totally making the outfit.

The secret ingredient that takes your margarita from “meh” to “magnificent,” hibiscus syrup is made by simmering dried flowers in water, orange peels, and sugar. The syrup works in this recipe because the floral notes pair perfectly with the citric/herbal notes in tequila which you then reinforce with the citric notes of the orange peel. Plus, the stunning ruby-red color it gives your drink. It’s a sweet and tart concoction that proves even your drinks can have a personality complex.

Hibiscus syrup gives your cocktail that “I spent way too much time making this” vibe, but really, it’s just boiling flowers in water and sugar. Congratulations, you’re a mixology genius now!

Hibiscus Infused Margarita

Ingredients:

For the Hibiscus Syrup:

1/2 cup dried hibiscus flowers (also known as flor de Jamaica)

1 cup water

1/2 cup sugar

Orange peel of one orange

For the Margarita:

2 oz tequila (preferably blanco)

1 oz fresh lime juice

1 oz hibiscus syrup

1/2 oz triple sec (or another orange liqueur)

Ice

Salt or sugar for rimming (optional)

Lime wedge and hibiscus flower for garnish

Instructions:

Prepare the Hibiscus Syrup: In a small saucepan, bring water to a boil. Add the dried hibiscus flowers, orange peel, and sugar, stirring until the sugar is dissolved.

Reduce heat and let it simmer for about 5-10 minutes until the mixture is vibrantly colored and slightly thickened.

Remove from heat and let it cool. Strain out the hibiscus flowers and transfer the syrup to a bottle or jar. Store in the refrigerator. Make the Margarita: Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the tequila, fresh lime juice, hibiscus syrup, and triple sec.

Shake like your life depended on it until well chilled. Serve: Strain the margarita into a glass filled with ice. You can use a rocks glass or a margarita glass, depending on your preference.

Garnish with a lime wedge and a hibiscus flower.

For those who like their drinks with a side of “I’m tough,” add a salt rim. If you’re feeling sweet, a sugar rim will allow you to pretend this is somehow dessert. Garnish with a lime wedge and a hibiscus flower to make it Instagram-worthy, because, after all, if you didn’t post it, did you even drink it?

Enjoy your intensely colored and tantalizingly tart Hibiscus Infused Margarita and let me know what you think. Salud!

Stephen Randall has lived in Mexico since 2018 by way of Kentucky, and before that, Germany. He’s an enthusiastic amateur chef who takes inspiration from many different cuisines, with favorites including Mexican and Mediterranean.





