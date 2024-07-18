Get your jalapeños popping with this cheese stuffed recipe

The idea of stuffing peppers has been a part of Mexican cuisine as far back as 6,000 years and dishes like chiles rellenos — larger peppers stuffed with cheese or meat, battered and fried — have been traditional in Mexico for at least centuries. Today, let’s talk about an incredible recipe for the greatest fusion food of all: Jalapeño poppers.

The Tex-Mex love child, jalapeño poppers are believed to have originated in the United States, specifically in the Southwest, where Tex-Mex food and culture are at their peak. The concept of stuffing jalapeños with cheese and other fillings is influenced by Mexican cuisine, but the modern jalapeño popper — particularly the version often served in American restaurants and bars — is a product of Tex-Mex fusion.

The exact origin of this spicy masterpiece is somewhat unclear, but they gained popularity in the late 20th century. The combination of jalapeños with creamy cheese and the option to wrap them in bacon or coat them in breadcrumbs for frying made them a popular appetizer in American cuisine. Today I’d like to share my favorite bacon wrapped version, using plenty of local Mexican ingredients.

Mexican-style jalapeño poppers with Oaxaca cheese recipe

Ingredients:

12 fresh jalapeño peppers

8 oz Oaxaca cheese, shredded or crumbled

8 oz cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup crumbled cotija cheese

1/2 cup chopped green onions

1/2 cup finely chopped cilantro

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp ground cumin

2-3 chipotles, diced

1/2 tsp chili powder

Salt and pepper to taste

12 slices of bacon, cut in half

Lime wedges for serving

Instructions

Cut each jalapeño pepper in half lengthwise and remove the seeds and membranes. If you prefer milder poppers, ensure you remove all the seeds. You can also use mini sweet peppers instead of jalapeños. Use gloves when handling jalapeños to avoid irritation from the capsaicin. In a medium bowl, mix together the Oaxaca cheese, cream cheese, cotija cheese, chopped green onions, cilantro, garlic powder, ground cumin, chipotles, chili powder, salt and pepper until well combined. For extra Mexican flavor, add a splash of hot sauce to the filling. Using a spoon, fill each jalapeño half with the cheese mixture, packing it in slightly so it doesn’t spill out during grilling or baking. Wrap each filled jalapeño half with a half slice of bacon. Secure the bacon with a toothpick to keep it in place.

Grilling Option

Preheat your grill to medium-high heat, about 375-400 F or 190-200 C. Place the jalapeño poppers on the grill, cheese side up. Grill for 10-15 minutes, turning occasionally, until the bacon is crispy and the jalapeños are tender.



Remove the poppers from the grill and let them cool slightly. Squeeze fresh lime juice over the poppers before serving.

Baking Option





1. Preheat your oven to 400 F or 200 C.



2. Place the jalapeño poppers on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or a baking rack.



3. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the bacon is crispy and the jalapeños are tender.



4. Remove the poppers from the oven and let the spicy babies chill out a bit. Squeeze fresh lime juice over the poppers before serving. Enjoy them warm as an appetizer, put them on a burger or wrap them up in a burrito: the options are almost endless.



Enjoy your Mexican-style jalapeño poppers and let me know what you think of this recipe!

Stephen Randall has lived in Mexico since 2018 by way of Kentucky, and before that, Germany. He’s an enthusiastic amateur chef who takes inspiration from many different cuisines, with favorites including Mexican and Mediterranean.