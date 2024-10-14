Halloween is on the way, so celebrate with a Mexican pumpkin-swirl cheesecake pie

We associate pumpkin with Fall and Halloween — and with pie, especially Thanksgiving since it’s the holiday that wouldn’t be the same without this traditional dessert. But I guess we forget the role that Mexico played in introducing this versatile foodstuff to the world! It was Mexico who introduced pumpkin to the Spanish conquistadors in the 16th century, who then introduced it to the Europeans and then, eventually, it found its way to the rest of the Western world.

It all started about 9,000 years ago. Archeological findings date pumpkin seeds to caves found in Oaxaca (located in southern Mexico), about 8,000-10,000 BC. Aztecs and Mayans both used pumpkins as a food source and along with their seeds, valued them nutritionally — although they wouldn’t be cultivated until around 3,500 BC. The Aztecs served pumpkin delicacies to their gods during the festival of Huey Tecuilhuitl.

Ancient peoples loved calabaza and grew them beside other stable crops like beans and corn. This triumvirate became a method for cultivation and production which became known as “the three sisters, ” as each crop protected and nurtured the other.

Pumpkin was roasted, stewed and was also featured in soups and tamales — and even sweets! Calabaza en tacha, a popular candied pumpkin treat is traditionally served at Day of the Dead celebrations.

Pumpkins are grown all over Mexico, especially in the Yucatan and in Nayarit, but also grown in Sonora, Sinaloa, Tlaxcala, Hidalgo, Puebla, and Morelos. There are large and small seed varieties of pumpkin, but the best known in Mexico is the Cucurbita pepo, which has been harvested for thousands of years.

Mexicans like to use their pumpkins fresh, not canned, and will take the time to turn the awesome, orange fruit into the varied delicacies of their choice. For that reason, I include simple instructions on how to make your own pumpkin puree, which will make this dessert even more “homemade,” tasteful and unforgettable!

To celebrate this wonderful Mexican fruit that made its way to the Western world and became an indelible part of its traditions, let’s make a pumpkin swirl cheesecake pie with a pecan crust, perfect for a month with two major pumpkinheavy celebrations, don’t you think?

Pumpkin-swirl cheesecake pie with pecan crust:

Pecan Crust:

* Preheat oven to 350 F (175 C)

Ingredients:

* 2 ½ Cups (315 g) ground pecans (nueces)

* ¼ tsp. (0.69 g) ground cinnamon (canela molida)

* 1/3 Cup (65 g) sugar (azúcar estandar)

* 4 TBS. (56.7 g) unsalted butter*, melted (mantequilla sin sal) *Best Mexican brands: Lala; Gloria; Alpura; Aguascalientes; Flor de Alfalfa.

Directions:

* Stir together ground nuts, cinnamon, and sugar.

* Add butter, combine well.

* Press the mixture into the bottom and sides of a 9-inch, deep-dish pie pan, or 9-inch springform pan.

* Chill unbaked crust in the refrigerator, 30 to 45 minutes.

* Place pie crust on a cookie sheet and bake on middle rack of oven for 12-15 minutes, until lightly browned.

CAUTION: Pecan crusts burn easily! Keep an eye on it!

* Allow to cool completely, to room temperature.

* Preheat oven to 325F (163C)

Pumpkin Cheesecake Filling:

Ingredients:

* 2 Blocks (16 oz; 454 g) very soft cream cheese

* 1 Cup (245 g) Plain Full-Fat Greek Yogurt (Yogur griego)

* ½ Cup (170 g) Pure Maple Syrup* (jarabe de arce puro)

* Available in Mexican supermarkets, or order online.

* 2 Eggs (huevos)

* 2 tsp. (8.4 g) Vanilla Extract (extracto de vainilla)

*Mexican brands noted for their intense flavor: Villa Vainilla; Vainilla Totonac’s; Molina Vainilla

* 1 TBS. (10 g) Cornstarch (maicena)

* 1 Cup (245 g) Canned Pumpkin puree (calabaza)

* Libby’s canned pumpkin can be found in Mexican supermarkets or ordered online.

To make pumpkin puree (easy!):

5-8 lbs. pumpkin, about 2 small (makes 7 cups; freeze remainder):

* Preheat oven to 375F (191C)

* Wash pumpkin.

* Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

* Cut stems off and cut fruit in half, lengthwise.

* Scrape the seeds from inside.

* Put pumpkin halves, cut side down, on baking sheet. Bake for 35-45 minutes or until the tender when pierced with a fork.

* Scoop the cooked pumpkin out of the shells and place in a food processor or blender. Blend until smooth. Add a tablespoon or two of water, if needed.

* 2 tsp. (28 g) Pumpkin-Pie Spice*

*The best is homemade: Combine: 4 tsp. (10.4 g) ground cinnamon (canela molida); 2 tsp. (5.6 g) ground ginger (jengibre molido); 1 tsp. (2.10 g) ground cloves (clavo molido); 1/2 tsp. (1.10 g) ground nutmeg (nuez moscada molida). Store in an air-tight jar in a cool place.

Directions:

* Beat softened cream cheese and yogurt until smooth.

* Add maple syrup, eggs, vanilla, and cornstarch and mix until smooth.

* Pour half the batter into a separate bowl and add the pumpkin purée and pumpkin pie spice. Mix.

* Pour cheesecake batter into crust, switching between plain cheesecake batter and pumpkin batter. Use a spatula or spoon to intermix the batters together to create a swirl effect. Continue until all batter is gone, leaving some of the cream cheese-yogurt mixture to create a swirl on top.

*Smooth the top, and lightly drop pie pan on the counter a couple times to remove air bubbles.

* Fill a large baking dish halfway with water and place on the lower oven rack.

* Place cheesecake on middle rack of oven and bake 55-60 minutes, or until the middle is just set, and jiggles slightly, and the sides are slightly puffed.

* Turn off oven and open door. Leave cheesecake in the oven until slightly cooled (about an hour).

* Chill cheesecake in the refrigerator 4-6 hours or best, overnight, to allow it to set completely.

* Stores in refrigerator for about 10 days, covered in plastic wrap.

Serve with Tequila Whipped Cream and enjoy!

Deborah McCoy is the one-time author of mainstream, bridal-reference books who has turned her attention to food, particularly sweets, desserts and fruits. She is the founder of CakeChatter™ on FaceBook and X (Twitter), and the author of four baking books for “Dough Punchers” via CakeChatter (available @amazon.com). She is also the president of The American Academy of Wedding Professionals™ (aa-wp.com).