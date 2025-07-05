Taste of Mexico: Jícama

In Mexico, one of the classic childhood snacks is a cup of raw vegetables, which typically includes cucumber, carrot, and jícama sticks soaked in lime juice, salt, and chile piquín. In these cups, the carrots are usually the last to be eaten, while the jícama is the first to disappear.

Now, as an adult, when I’m starving, I head to my friend’s fruit cart and buy a large cup of jícama with plenty of lime and mild chile piquín, and that keeps me going for hours.

At local street food stalls, jicaletas are incredibly popular. These are large slices of jícama served on a wooden stick, similar to a popsicle. The jícama is often topped with chamoy or mayonnaise, cheese, and chile piquín. Although these combinations might sound unusual, they are a favorite among many.

Xicamatl

Jícama derives from the Nahuatl word “xicamatl,” which translates to “a root that’s eaten raw and is very sweet.” Although there are few pre-Hispanic records mentioning jícama, it is known to have been cultivated as part of the milpa system, where it supported the growth of nearby crops and acted as a highly effective pesticide.

One example of how cherished jícama was in pre-Hispanic culture can be found in the oral tradition of the Purépecha people of Michoacán. This beautiful story describes the impossible love between the Moon and the Sun. They spent all their time together, resulting in “days full of light with no shadows and nights full of shadows with light.” Mother Nature, who created both the Sun and the Moon, scolded them and reminded them of their true purpose and mission. Although the Sun and the Moon tried to persuade her to let them stay together, she painted a grim picture of what their union would mean for humanity. Ultimately, they agreed to separate.

Devastated by this separation, the Moon shed a single tear that Mother Nature treasured. This is why, today, humans enjoy a white root that is as pale as the Moon, as refreshing as water, and as nourishing as maize — something that satisfies both thirst and hunger.

Jícama

Jícama is technically a legume that produces green pods, which are toxic. What we consume is the root, not the pods. And the root is so healthy that you won’t believe that something that seems so simple has so many benefits.

Jícama consists of 87–90% water, the remaining 10% is made up of minerals, vitamins, protein, fiber, and carbohydrates, making it a very healthy food choice. It is rich in potassium, calcium, magnesium, vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin B complex, selenium, and beta-carotene.

For those with digestive issues, jícama contains inulin, a carbohydrate that acts as a prebiotic, helping to maintain a healthy gut microbiome. Inulin also helps regulate blood sugar levels and may aid in weight loss.

Some studies suggest that regular consumption of jícama may help in the prevention of osteoporosis. Additionally, its powerful combo of fiber and inluine content is associated with the prevention of type 2 diabetes.

Also, I don’t have real scientific proof, but whenever I eat jícama with lime, salt, and chili, my endorphin levels seem to increase dramatically.

The Jícama to-do list

By now, you can guess that alongside many other endemic ingredients such as nopales, quelites, chayotes, chía seeds, and amaranth, there are a million things you can do with jícama, and I’ve listed a few for you.

Salads: T he delicate and versatile flavor of jícama makes it an ideal ingredient for any salad. In Mexico, we often grate jícama, cucumber, and carrot, then dress it with lime juice, salt, and chili. However, there are countless other ways to use jícama. A salad featuring kale, mango, pineapple, and jícama is perfect for hot weather. You can also create a delicious combination of almonds, dried cranberries, goat cheese, kale, jícama, and sesame seeds — this is truly a salad to die for! Tacos : Using thin jícama slices instead of tortillas has become trendy in recent years. While I'm not the biggest fan of this alternative because of my loyalty to tortillas, it remains a tasty, low-carb and refreshing option. Aguachiles and ceviches : Aguachiles and ceviches can be made using jícama either as a substitute for seafood or as a complementary ingredient. Jícama aguachile is a must-try! To prepare it, cut the jícama into sticks and add cucumber matchsticks (without seeds) and thin slivers of red onion. Next, blend a sauce using 1 to 2 serrano chiles, a bunch of cilantro, the juice of 4 limes, salt, pepper, garlic, and a slice of onion. Pour this sauce over the jícama and let it marinate for about 15 minutes before serving. Jícama kimchi : Try a twist on the classic fermented dish by substituting jícama for cabbage, or simply add it alongside. Fermented jícama increases the health benefits. Jícama fries : Substitute jícama for potatoes. Season it, then bake or air fry for a low-starch option. Jícama chips : You can use the same approach. Slice jícama thinly, like chips, then season and bake or air fry them. Keep in mind that if you choose to air fry, you may need to prepare several batches.

Now that you know the fascinating legend behind this root, its health benefits, and the various ways to prepare it, don’t overlook jícama! It’s a classic, refreshing, healthy, and delicious treat!

María Meléndez is a Mexico City food blogger and influencer.