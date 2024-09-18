Mix some cinammon, spice and all things nice for a Horchata cocktail with a kick

We’re coming to the end of summer, but for a lot of Mexico, the heat is still on. For my money, horchata has to be the most refreshing drink ever conceived in this hemisphere. At the same time, the cinnamon, spice and everything nice in this drink is the perfect segue into the fall season. Thinking in this vein, I’d like to share a classic horchata recipe, along with a bourbon horchata cocktail. The cocktail works because it’s the best of both worlds: a sweet, innocent horchata that’s grown up and gone a little rogue with the help of bourbon— like if your abuela’s beloved horchata recipe had a rebellious cousin who swears, drinks and rides a Harley.

The creamy, cinnamon-spiced sweetness of horchata mellows out the bourbon’s kick, making this cocktail deceptively smooth. The bourbon’s caramel, oak and vanilla notes sync perfectly with the vanilla and cinnamon from the horchata, creating a drink that tastes cozy but carries a punch. It’s comfort with consequences.

This drink is what happens when horchata grows tired of being the wholesome after-school snack and decides it’s time to stay out past midnight. It’s balanced enough to fool you into sipping it like a milkshake, but before you know it, you’ll be feeling the bourbon burn, a reminder that some comfort comes at a price. Cheers to sweet deceit in a glass! A quick note if you’re on the wagon: instead of adding bourbon, dump a shot of espresso into your iced horchata and thank me later!

Classic Horchata Recipe

Ingredients

1 cup long-grain white rice

4 cups water

1 cinnamon stick or 1 tsp ground cinnamon

2 cups milk (regular, almond or oat milk)

½ cup sugar (adjust to taste)

1 tsp vanilla extract

¼ tsp salt

Ice cubes

Ground cinnamon (optional garnish)

Instructions

Soak the rice Rinse the rice under cold water until the water runs clear.

In a large bowl, combine the rinsed rice, cinnamon stick and 4 cups of water. Let the mixture soak for at least 4 hours or overnight in the refrigerator to soften the rice and infuse the cinnamon flavor. Blend the mixture After soaking, remove the cinnamon stick (if using). Pour the rice and water mixture into a blender.

Blend on high for 1-2 minutes until the rice is fully broken down and the mixture looks milky. Strain the liquid Strain the blended mixture through a fine mesh sieve or cheesecloth into a large pitcher to remove the rice solids, pressing to extract as much liquid as possible. Add milk and flavorings Stir in the milk, sugar, vanilla extract and salt. Mix well until the sugar is completely dissolved.

Taste and adjust sweetness if necessary. Chill and serve Chill the horchata in the fridge for at least 1 hour.

Serve over ice and sprinkle ground cinnamon on top and try not to drink this deliciousness in one gulp.

Horchata bourbon cocktail Recipe

Ingredients

4 oz horchata, store-bought or homemade

2 oz bourbon

½ oz simple syrup

½ tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla extract

Ice cubes

Cinnamon stick (optional garnish)

Instructions

Prepare the cocktail In a cocktail shaker, combine the horchata, bourbon, simple syrup (if using), ground cinnamon and vanilla extract.

Fill the shaker with ice and shake vigorously for 15–30 seconds, until the ingredients are well mixed and chilled. Serve Strain the cocktail into a glass filled with ice.

Sprinkle a pinch of cinnamon on top for garnish.

Optional: Add a cinnamon stick for a decorative and aromatic touch. Enjoy Sip slowly and savor the balance of the warm, spiced flavors of the horchata and the smooth, smoky bite of the bourbon. Try this out and let me know in the comments what you think!

Stephen Randall has lived in Mexico since 2018 by way of Kentucky, and before that, Germany. He’s an enthusiastic amateur chef who takes inspiration from many different cuisines, with favorites including Mexican and Mediterranean.