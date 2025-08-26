I ate Nun Farts and they’re delicious!

The sweet smell of chocolate surrounded me as I stood in a Querétaro street. Trying to believe what I was reading, the poster read “Pedos de Monja.” Now, I know my Spanish is improving but am I reading that right? Nun Farts … yes, I am.

Trying to stifle my inner child’s potty humor giggles, I had to go in and see what that was all about. After all, it’s not every day you see something like that, right? And it had a cute little poop symbol smiling at me! So how could I not be curious?

I must say, this delighted me. Exploring Mexico, finding unusual things like these amazing ganaches, is one of my all-time favorite things. After all, I’d never been to Querétaro so it was delightful to discover it’s famous for Nun’s Farts.

Calling all sweet tooths and chocoholics

Tummy growling, I stepped into the sweet shop. Every color of the rainbow greeted my eyes. Was this Willy Wonka’s wonderland? Huge swirled lollipops, large enough to hide an “Oompa Loompa,” took up one corner. Chocolate this and that, cookies, caramels, you name it, it was there. My hungry eyes scanned from left to right, devouring the scene before me.

“But NO Bel, behave yourself, you’re here to see what these farts are all about.”

There’s a sentence I never thought I’d say, let alone write!

Nonchalantly standing neatly in a row, they featured a bright golden poop symbol smiling at me. With the name Nun Farts written in English for those of us not fluent in Spanish, which was weirdly validating, to know I got the name right.

Grabbing a pack, the shopkeeper asked if I wanted two. Obviously, he knew something I didn’t. Then my friend Terry, who lives in Querétaro, said “You sure you don’t want another pack? They’re amazing!”

So amazing in fact, that the shopkeeper smiled and picked up another box. It seems he can barely keep them on the shelves. And if I’m honest, I was dying to open the pack and scoff one down right there. But being a lady, I decided to wait and not descend on the farts like a hungry horde.

What’s a fart taste like?

Delicious. Chocolate lovers are going to go bonkers over Nun’s Farts. They are, without a doubt, the most delicious ganache I’ve ever eaten. Rich, creamy, melt-in-your-mouth amazing!

Now I know what Terry and the shopkeeper were talking about. WOW. All I could think was “OMG I’m so happy I can’t get these in Cozumel, I’d be so fat!”

The chocolatiers at the Chocolate Palace have certainly put the finest craftsmanship into making these. Once I started, I couldn’t stop gobbling down farts. Until, you guessed it, the pack was gone.

Wanting to elevate the humble Nun Fart’s to the finest chocolate in Mexico, I agree with the makers. They say, “Why continue to think that the best chocolate is Swiss, Belgian, or French,when the raw material isn’t produced in any of these three countries?”

Mexico is magic! The longer I live here and travel around the country, the more I fall in love: With the people, the food, and now, the amazing chocolate.

How did Nun Farts get their name?

There are a few origin stories. One involves language and pronunciation changes from Italian to Catalonian then to Mexican Spanish.



Others involve the light fluffy texture of the pastry it was named after.

Yet my favorite, because I have the potty sense of humor of a five-year-old, is this: One day, some nuns were in the kitchen cooking. One nun got the giggles and dropped dough into oil after another nun farted. I can see that happening. They’re only human after all, and don’t we all find flatulence funny?

Maybe it’s because I grew up with three older brothers. Or, maybe it’s because we all know itto be a little taboo so one of the adults is about to roll their eyes. To me, hearing that a nun got a giggle fit after a fart, tickles my funny bone.

Where can I get some Nun’s Farts?

Good news. They ship all over Mexico! The famous El Palacio Del Chocolate will ship direct to your home or office. Plus, they’re available in many cities; see a full list here.

Bel Woodhouse, Mexico Correspondent for International Living, is an experienced writer, author, photographer and videographer with more than 500 articles published both in print and across digital platforms. Having lived in the Mexican Caribbean for over seven years now, she’s in love with Mexico and has no plans to go anywhere anytime soon.