Melt-in-your-mouth Chamorro: The ultimate Mexican comfort dish!

This chamorro en salsa de adobo recipe works like a dream, but it’s not just because pork tastes good (it does). It’s because the soul of the recipe — the adobo sauce — has traveled centuries to land on your plate. Chipotle peppers and achiote seeds, smoky, bitter, and rich, have been used by the ancestors in Mexico to preserve, flavor, and, some say, to tell stories. The sauce is no simple sauce; it’s a mechanism for time travel.

You’ll spend a few hours cooking, maybe thinking, wondering why this process works so well. The pork, seasoned and baked in the oven, is the main protagonist here. The cast? Chipotle and achiote, who came up the ranks from ancient Mesoamerican markets and made it into Spanish-influenced dishes. While you think you’re cooking, you’re actually carrying on tradition — seasoning the pork, baking it low and slow until tender.

The chamorro itself, that beautiful pork shank, is a humble, tough cut, much like people themselves, until given some care, time, and the right spices to show its true potential. Chamorro wasn’t always something you’d find on a special menu; it was a common food, born from necessity. This cut became essential for any serious feast as Indigenous ingredients mixed with European influences, as practicality mixed with love for flavor.

So here you are, tasting history. And thinking of the ancient cooks who transformed something simple into something extraordinary. And by the time the pork is tender, you might just feel that sense of respect for the process, for the flavors, and maybe, for this brief moment in time you’re sharing with it.

Chamorro with Salsa de Adobo

Chamorro con salsa de adobo

Ingredients:

For the Pork Shank:

1 pork shank (approx. 1-1.5 kg)

Salt to taste

Mix of garlic powder, cumin, oregano, paprika, black pepper

For the Adobo Sauce:

100g chipotles in adobo

1/2 onion, roughly chopped

1 cup of cherry tomatoes

1/2 tsp ground oregano

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

50g achiote paste

1/2 cup vinegar

1/2 cup water

Instructions:

Prepare the Pork Shank:

Season the pork shank generously with salt and then the spice mix. Prepare the Adobo Sauce: Add all ingredients into a blender and blend

Cook on stovetop to reduce until the sauce sticks to the spoon like a barnacle on a boat. Cook the Pork: Preheat your oven to 135°C (275°F).

Place the pork shank in a baking dish. Bake for 2.5 to 3 hours, or until internal temp is 93C. Finish and Serve: Remove from the oven and pour the adobo sauce over the pork. Let it rest for a few minutes before serving. Garnish with fresh herbs if desired.

Serving Suggestion: Serve your Chamorro en Salsa de Adobo with warm tortillas, rice, or beans — anything that can heroically soak up that bold, smoky adobo sauce. This is no time for forks and plates; you’re meant to scoop, dip, and revel in every bite like it’s the last you’ll have. Let the sauce wander over your rice, wrap itself in a tortilla, cling to a bean. Each bite should feel like a victory over blandness, a celebration of flavor. Enjoy it well, and let me know what you think in the comments!