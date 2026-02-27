Friday, February 27, 2026
These 3 Mexican coffee shops rank among the best in the world

Juan Carlos Yerenas, left, accepts the World's Best Coffee Shops award for his Guadalajara café, El Terrible Juan. At right, espresso brews at Histórico Café Tostador in Chiapas. (El Terrible Juan; Histórico Café Tostador)

From a 19th-century hacienda in Chiapas to a Guadalajara bar that seeks to control every step from bean to cup, three Mexican coffee shops have just entered The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops 2026 ranking.

The competitive ranking, which evaluates more than 15,000 projects worldwide, was announced during CoffeeFest Madrid 2026. It recognizes innovation, quality and passion for coffee in shops around the world.

A large coffee roasting machine with bags of coffee and bottles stored in the background
The facilities of San Cristobal’s Histórico Café Tostador, where coffee is grown on a legacy coffee farm then roasted and ground on-site. (Histórico Café Tostador)

And three of them are in Mexico.

Histórico Café Tostador – No. 35

Located in San Cristóbal de las Casas, in the southern state of Chiapas, Histórico Café Tostador “represents the urban continuity of its coffee legacy, connecting land, history, and cup in a single experience” the World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops said.

Set on the legacy coffee farm Finca Hamburgo (founded in 1888), this café grows and roasts its coffee on site. It also houses a coffee school offering courses, workshops and coffee experiences.

Exploradores de Café — No. 87

Born out of the desire to explore Mexico’s mountains in search of the best coffee, Exploradores de Café in Mexico City earned a place on the ranking thanks to their commitment to quality and sustainability of coffee production.

At Exploradores de Café, guests observe living coffee plants to understand varietals, genetics and ripening cycles. They can also watch coffee roasting firsthand and participate in cupping sessions. 

El Terrible Juan Café — No. 96

Founded in 2015 in the western city of Guadalajara, Jalisco, El Terrible Juan Café focuses “on the quality of their products, flavors, and experiences,” according to the World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops. To achieve this, the café is involved in every step of the production chain, starting from the cherry harvest all the way to the preparation of their products and toppings.

El Terrible Juan started as a small coffee bar in the Americana neighborhood. Today, it has several locations in the city, establishing itself as one of the local benchmarks for specialty coffee.

According to the ranking, the top 3 coffee shops in the world are Onyx Coffee LAB in the United States, Tim Wendelboe in Norway and Alquimia Coffee in El Salvador.

Mexico News Daily

