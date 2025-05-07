What to cook this May: Mexican veggies

I’m so lucky to live in Mexico. The abundance of fresh fruit and vegetables available for recipes makes me drool. And best of all, it’s in season pretty much all year round.

Great news for your health, but not so great for my wallet. Why? Because every time I get groceries, something always ends up added to my basket — just because it’s so fresh, at peak ripeness and looks amazing. So, the recipes start running through my head. Then I can’t resist.

Today it was radishes.

Does this ever happen to you? Do you love to cook too? If so, you’re in the right place. Let’s discuss what’s in season this month, plus some recipes on how to use them.

Radishes

This was my lunch. Those delicious-looking radishes did come home with me and were quickly made into a filling lunch bursting with Mexican flavor. The radishes were the star of the show, adding a nice crunch. Zesty lime and cilantro dressing and a few slices of avocado on top, and I was in heaven.

I call them lettuce tacos, but I’m sure there’s a proper name for them out there somewhere. If you know it, please pop it in the comments.

The humble radish is packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants and can be beneficial for heart and kidney health. High in Vitamin C, it is a good immune system booster.

Black Bean Lettuce Tacos

Ingredients

3 cups cooked black beans, or 2 cans (14oz) black beans

2 large ears of corn (kernels only) or 2 cups corn kernels (canned or frozen)

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

⅓ cup chopped fresh cilantro

5 radishes, diced

1 large jalapeño, finely chopped

¼ cup lime juice (about 2 limes)

½ tsp grated lime zest

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 Tbs red wine vinegar

½ tsp fine sea salt

2 avocados, cut into long, thin strips

Lettuce of your choice; I used a small one to make cups

Directions

To make the salad: combine the beans, corn, feta, cilantro, radishes, jalapeño, and lime zest in a large bowl. Drizzle the olive oil, lime juice, and vinegar over the salad and add the salt. Stir to combine and add more salt to taste if necessary. Make lettuce tacos: Spoon the black bean salad into each lettuce leaf. Place a couple of slices of avocado on top and enjoy!

Note: Leftover black bean salad will keep well in the fridge, chilled, for 3 to 4 days.

Chayote

May is peak season for chayote. This vegetable is a favorite of mine. Back home in Australia, we call it choko. It’s a favorite because one of my earliest memories is eating it with my mother, and I haven’t stopped since.

But it’s also a powerhouse of health, helping boost liver health and function as well as being diabetes friendly. Chayote’s powerful phytochemicals can increase blood flow and lower blood pressure, making it a heart-smart veggie.

I have many chayote recipes, from simply steamed with butter, salt and pepper to baking them into chips. Coming into the warmer months, I’ll be making chayote salads. I first found this salad on a Mexican cooking site and love it.

Chayote Salad

Ingredients

2 large chayotes

¼ red or white onion, thinly sliced

½ cup Mexican queso fresco (optional)

Dressing

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp mild vinegar, I like either red wine or white wine vinegar

1 Tbsp water

1 tsp Mexican oregano

¼ – ½ tsp salt to taste

¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Cover the chayotes in water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 15–20 min. Until a knife can be inserted easily. Remove from heat, drain and leave to cool. In a small bowl, mix olive oil, vinegar, water, salt and pepper. Mix well, then crush the oregano between your fingers and add to the dressing. Add the onion. Once the chayotes are cool enough to handle, peel them and cut them into cubes. Once on the plate, drizzle with the dressing and serve. If adding queso fresco, add before serving.

Cauliflower

What’s your favorite way to eat cauliflower? Raw, cooked, oven-baked, steamed, stir-fried or pickled?

I’ll take it any way I can get it. I love cauliflower. It’s between cauliflower and broccoli as to which is my favorite cruciferous vegetable, and honestly, I can’t decide.

Okay, so we all know that cauliflower is healthy. But did you know it excels in folate and vitamin B6 content? Best of all it’s high-fiber and low-calorie content make it excellent for weight loss. It also excels in boosting eye health.

This Mexican Cauliflower Rice recipe can be served with any meal or as the main course.

Mexican Cauliflower Rice

Delicious and light, you may want to double the recipe because everyone comes back for more. Best of all, it’s vegetarian and vegan-friendly.

Ingredients

1 large cauliflower

¾ cup vegetable or chicken stock

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tomato diced

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 ½ Tbsp tomato paste

1 tsp minced garlic

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp cumin

¼ tsp paprika

Directions

Cut the florets off the cauliflower to remove thick stems. Place in a food processor, and pulse until it looks like rice. If you don’t have a food processor, grate the cauliflower into a large bowl. In a large pan over medium-high heat, sauteé the onion, tomato and garlic until onions are soft, for about 10 minutes. Add the cumin, paprika, salt and tomato paste, then the broth. Stir until the tomato paste is dissolved, then add the cauliflower rice. Cook for 3–5 minutes until soft, remove from heat and season with more salt if necessary. Serve with lime wedges and chopped cilantro.