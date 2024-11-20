Spice up your sandwich game: Mezcal glazed turkey torta recipe

Your leftover turkey is sitting in the fridge, dry and uninspiring, begging you to give it a second chance. Enter the mezcal glazed turkey torta — a way to transform that turkey from a dull piece of meat to a smoky masterpiece.

Here’s the trick: You take that leftover bird and glaze it with a mix of mezcal, honey, chipotle, and lime. Toss it in a skillet until it’s shimmering and coated, smoky and spicy, practically begging to be sandwiched.

Now, grab a toasted bolillo, and roll on some mayo on both sides. Stack on creamy avocado slices, juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce, tangy pickled onions, and a hefty handful of shredded Oaxaca cheese. Pile on that glazed turkey, now transformed, and top it all with the other half of the roll.

Take a bite. Suddenly, it’s an explosion of flavors — smoky mezcal, sweet honey, spicy chipotle, tangy lime, and all those fresh toppings getting to know each other. This isn’t just a sandwich; it’s a bird’s redemption story.

Maybe you’ve got leftovers from your “practice turkey”, or maybe you’re reading this later just after Thanksgiving. Either way, where there’s leftover turkey, there’s hope. Hope in the shape of the great Mexican torta.

Mezcal glazed turkey torta recipe

Ingredients

For the mezcal glaze:

2 tbsp mezcal

2 tbsp honey

1 tbsp chipotle in adobo sauce, finely chopped

1 tbsp fresh lime juice

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tsp smoked paprika

Salt and black pepper to taste

For the turkey:

1 lb cooked turkey breast, sliced (leftover turkey works great)

1 tbsp butter (for reheating the turkey slices)

For the torta:

4 bolillo or telera rolls (or any sturdy sandwich roll)

4 tbsp mayonnaise

1 avocado, sliced

1 cup shredded lettuce

1 large tomato, sliced

1/2 cup pickled red onions

1 cup shredded Oaxaca cheese

Fresh cilantro leaves (optional, for garnish)

Instructions

Make the mezcal glaze:

In a small bowl, whisk together mezcal, honey, chipotle in adobo, lime juice, minced garlic, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper until well combined.

Set aside.

Prepare the turkey:

Heat a skillet over medium heat and add butter.

Add the sliced turkey and cook until warmed through, about 2 minutes.

Pour the mezcal glaze over the turkey slices in the skillet, tossing to coat the turkey in the glaze.

Let the turkey simmer in the glaze for 2-3 minutes, or until the glaze thickens slightly and coats the meat. Remove from heat.

Assemble the tortas:

Slice each roll in half. Toast the cut sides lightly if desired.

Spread a bit of mayonnaise on each half of each roll.

Layer avocado slices, then add the glazed turkey.

Add shredded lettuce, tomato slices, and pickled red onions.

Throw on some shredded Oaxaca cheese over the fillings.

Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves if desired.

Place the top half of the rollover of the fillings and press gently.

Serve:

Serve the tortas warm, with a side of lime wedges for extra brightness.

Notes for a successful mezcal glazed turkey torta

Oaxaca cheese provides a melty, creamy texture that complements the smoky and spicy flavors. You can melt it slightly if you prefer.

For an extra kick, spread a little extra chipotle sauce on the bread.

Enjoy your delicious mezcal glazed turkey torta with Oaxaca cheese and tomato for a perfect blend of rich, tangy, and smoky flavors! Let me know what you think in the comments!

Stephen Randall has lived in Mexico since 2018 by way of Kentucky, and before that, Germany. He’s an enthusiastic amateur chef who takes inspiration from many different cuisines, with favorites including Mexican and Mediterranean. His recipes can also be found on YouTube.