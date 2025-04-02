No dinner reservations? Make your own Contramar-style salsa grilled snapper instead

Mexicans don’t just love red salsa. And they don’t just love green salsa. They love both at the same time, as if to prove that life is never just one thing, never just hot or cold, happy or sad, spicy or mild. It is everything, all at once, and that’s why Contramar’s famous red-and-green grilled fish in Mexico City is one of my favorite dishes of all time.

It is a dish of balance, of opposing forces colliding deliciously. One side wears a dark, smoky adobo, rich with guajillo and ancho chiles. It tastes like the past, like ancient markets and smoke curling up from clay comals. The other side is bright, sharp, alive —tomatillos and cilantro and lime juice slapping your tongue awake. And the fish, poor thing, is just lying there, cut open, serving as the great battlefield for these dueling flavors.

And yet, despite the contrast, the dish does not feel like war. It feels like a marriage of opposites, the yin and yang of Mexican cuisine. It is a reminder that contradiction is beautiful, sweet and sour, red and green — these things should be together, always. To choose just one is to miss the point entirely.

Of course, this is not the only dish in Mexico that does this. There is also huevos divorciados, which literally translates to “divorced eggs.” A fried egg on one side, drowning in red salsa. A fried egg on the other, bathed in green. A single tortilla in the middle, like a marriage counselor, trying to keep things civil. The name implies separation, but the dish tells a different story: that both salsas belong on the plate, on the eggs, in your mouth, in your life. Because without one, the other would be incomplete.

Back to Contramar’s grilled fish. All that matters is this: when the waiter sets the plate down in front of you, or if you decide to make this recipe, there is no need to choose a side. Just take your fork, take a bite, and let both flavors wash over you, together. They do not fight. They do not clash. They do not cancel each other out. Instead, they make each other stronger.

Contramar-style red & green salsa grilled snapper

This recipe recreates the famous Contramar grilled fish, featuring a split fillet coated with two vibrant salsas: a smoky red adobo on one side and a fresh green salsa on the other.

Ingredients

For the Fish:

1 whole butterflied fish (red snapper or similar) – about 1.5 kg (3–4 lbs), skin-on

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

For the Red Adobo Salsa:

3 dried guajillo chiles, stemmed and seeded

1 dried ancho chile, stemmed and seeded

2 cloves garlic

1/4 cup white vinegar

1 tomato

1/2 tsp ground cumin



Salt, to taste

For the Green Salsa:

6 tomatillos, husked and rinsed

1 serrano or jalapeño pepper

1/4 cup fresh cilantro

1 tbsp lime juice

1/2 tsp salt

Instructions

1. Make the Red Adobo Salsa:

Toast the dried chiles in a dry skillet over medium heat for about 30 seconds per side. Place the toasted chiles in a bowl with hot water and let them soak for 10 minutes. Drain and blend with garlic, tomato, vinegar, tomato, cumin, and salt. Add a splash of water if needed for a smooth consistency.



2. Make the Green Salsa:

Boil or roast the tomatillos and serrano until softened (about 5 minutes if boiling, 10 minutes if roasting). Blend with cilantro, lime juice, and salt until smooth.



3. Prepare the Fish:

Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium-high heat. Brush the fish with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Spread the red adobo salsa over one half of the fish and the green salsa over the other half.



4. Grill the Fish:

Place the fish skin-side down on the grill. Cover and cook for 10–15 minutes, or until the flesh is opaque and flaky. Serve immediately with lime wedges, more salsa, and warm tortillas.

Stephen Randall has lived in Mexico since 2018 by way of Kentucky, and before that, Germany. He’s an enthusiastic amateur chef who takes inspiration from many different cuisines, with favorites including Mexican and Mediterranean.