Naan is hands down my go-to bread to make at home. Endlessly versatile, it’s a blank, fluffy canvas to experiment with. Today I want to share my version of naan stuffed with queso Oaxaca. This surprisingly easy to make naan would work well for a giant taco — just pick your favorite filling.

One of the first mentions of naan can be found in the “Ain-i-Akbari,” a record of the reign of Mughal emperor Akbar the Great, which refers to naan being eaten with kebabs or kheema — kheema being a mix of minced meat, spices and veg. Think of it as an ancient Indian bolognese.

The word “naan” simply means “bread” in Persian. Cooked in a tandoor oven, naan became a staple in Indian cuisine, especially in northern India. Over time — as delicious things do — it spread across the world, evolving with regional variations. Today, naan is typically leavened with yeast or yogurt and served as an accompaniment to curries and kebabs. It has also found its rightful place in fusion recipes — and, in some ways, is the perfect dish to describe Mexico News Daily.



The yogurt in the naan dough adds moisture and a slight tang, making the bread soft and flavorful. The yeast creates lightness, ensuring the naan puffs up when cooked, giving it the iconic texture that I crave on a weekly basis. Queso Oaxaca’s mild, buttery flavor and excellent melting qualities make it ideal for the hidden surprise, as it stretches and oozes just like mozzarella, but with a distinct Mexican flair.

Cooking the naan on a cast iron skillet replicates the high heat of a tandoor oven, ensuring a crisp exterior while keeping the inside soft and gooey. Brushing the naan with butter adds richness and brings the entire dish together. The combination of these two distinct culinary traditions results in a comforting, cheesy bread that feels familiar yet excitingly new, making it an ideal fusion dish for any occasion.

Queso Oaxaca-stuffed naan

Ingredients

For the naan

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup plain yogurt

1/4 cup warm water

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp active dry yeast

1/2 tsp salt

1 tbsp olive oil

For the filling

1 cup shredded queso Oaxaca

1 tbsp finely chopped cilantro (optional)

1/2 tsp chili flakes (optional, if you like a bit of heat)

For cooking

2 tbsp melted butter or ghee for brushing

1 tsp garlic powder (optional)

Instructions

1. Make the naan dough

In a small bowl, dissolve the yeast and sugar in the warm water. Let sit for 5-10 minutes until it gets frothy.

In a larger bowl, combine the flour, salt and yogurt. Slowly add the yeast mixture and olive oil. Knead everything together for about 8-10 minutes until you get a soft, smooth dough.

Cover the dough with a damp towel and let it rest for 1-2 hours or until it has doubled in size.

2. Prepare the filling

Shred the queso Oaxaca and mix with cilantro and chili flakes, if using. Set aside.

3. Stuff and shape the naan

Once the dough has risen, punch it down and divide it into 4-6 equal pieces.

Roll each piece into a small ball, then flatten it into a disc. Add a generous amount of queso Oaxaca in the center of each disc.

Pull the edges of the dough together to seal the filling inside, creating a stuffed dough ball. Gently flatten the stuffed ball into a thick oval or round shape, taking care not to break through the dough.

4. Cook the naan

Heat a cast iron skillet on medium heat for at least 10 minutes.

Roll out the stuffed dough balls to about 1/4-inch thickness.

Place the naan on the hot skillet. Cook for 2-3 minutes until bubbles form on the surface. Flip and cook the other side for 2-3 more minutes until golden and cooked through.

Brush each naan with melted butter or ghee. Sprinkle with garlic powder for extra flavor if desired.

5. Serve

Serve your queso Oaxaca-stuffed naan warm, perfect for dipping in salsa, guacamole or your favorite curry.

Pro tip: toss these on the grill for a smokier flavor!

What did you think of this cheesy, doughy goodness? Did you do anything different that worked out well? Let us know in the comments.

Stephen Randall has lived in Mexico since 2018 by way of Kentucky, and before that, Germany. He’s an enthusiastic amateur chef who takes inspiration from many different cuisines, with favorites including Mexican and Mediterranean.