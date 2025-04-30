Adiós, Taco Bell: Steak and queso crunchwrap sliders that take the ‘Tex’ out of Tex-Mex

There are better things to eat. I know that. You know that. God knows that, and He’s probably a little disappointed in both of us. There are Michelin-starred restaurants, hand-crafted empanadas from abuelas with flour-dusted hands, organic blueberries and kale. But when I visit family in the United States, my plane lands and within 10 minutes, I’m begging my brother-in-law to pull over at Taco Bell.

Before you judge, dear reader, understand this: I know it’s not “real” Mexican food. I know it’s a sodium-laced, cheese-blasted, faux-fiesta of questionable meat substances and culinary shortcuts. And still, I love it. I love it the way a man loves a worn-out couch he found on the curb.

Taco Bell doesn’t pretend to be something it’s not. It doesn’t call itself “authentic” or “farm-to-table” or “ethically sourced.” Taco Bell is honest. It’s the fast food equivalent of binge watching “Love on the Spectrum” with a big bowl of ice cream: pure wholesome comfort.

What really gets me, though, is the creativity. Every month, some unhinged marketing wizard at Taco Bell HQ says, “What if we wrapped a quesadilla inside another quesadilla, but made the second one a burrito?” And they do it. And we eat it. And it’s good. There’s something comfortingly postmodern about it all. The way the chain’s chalupas defy all structural logic. The way it tries to speak Spanish but somehow ends up inventing new words. With names like Enchirito, Quesarito and Crispalupa, Taco Bell’s menu has become a kind of culinary Esperanto— a language of hunger.

Taco Bell, in its infinite and slightly chaotic wisdom, has decided the crunchwrap wasn’t portable enough. Enter crunchwrap sliders, bite-sized parcels of molten cheese and questionable life choices. Each one is a tiny hexagon of hope, filled with steak, queso and that signature layer of crunchy something-or-other that defies classification. Is it a tostada? Is it a chip? Is it the shattered remains of my self-control? Hard to say.

You don’t eat crunchwrap sliders. You inhale them. You black out somewhere between the third and fourth, and when you come to, you’re surrounded by crumpled wrappers and a vague sense of joy. It’s the culinary equivalent of texting your ex: probably a mistake, but thrilling in the moment.

Here’s a recipe I put together to make this ultra-portable snack. If you decide to make it, let me know what you think in the comments!

Crunchwrap steak sliders

Ingredients

For the steak:

1 lb flank or skirt steak, thinly sliced



1 tbsp olive oil



1 tsp garlic powder



1 tsp cumin



1 tsp smoked paprika



Salt and pepper to taste



Juice of half a lime



For the crunchwraps:

12 small (6-inch) flour tortillas



12 mini tostada shells or a big handful of tortilla chips



1 cup nacho cheese sauce



1 cup sour cream



1 cup shredded lettuce



1 cup diced tomatoes



1 cup shredded cheddar cheese



Butter or cooking spray for grilling



Instructions

Cook the steak: Toss sliced steak with olive oil, spices, salt, pepper and lime juice. Sear in a hot skillet over medium-high heat until cooked through and slightly charred (about 5-7 minutes). Set aside. Prep your station: Warm tortillas slightly so they are pliable. Lay out all toppings for easy assembly. Assemble the sliders: For each crunchwrap, place a spoonful of steak in the center of the tortilla. Drizzle with warm nacho cheese. Add a mini tostada shell or a few sturdy tortilla chips for crunch. Top with a dollop of sour cream, some shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and a sprinkle of cheddar. Carefully fold the edges of the tortilla up and around the filling in a hexagonal pattern, fully enclosing it. If your tortilla is too small to close, place a cut tortilla round on top of the fillings before folding. Grill the sliders: Heat a nonstick skillet or griddle over medium heat and grease with butter or cooking spray. Place each folded wrap seam-side down and cook for 2–3 minutes, until golden and sealed. Flip and grill the top side for another 2–3 minutes.



5. Serve hot: Serve with extra cheese sauce, salsa, guacamole or a cold Baja Blast. Serves 12.

