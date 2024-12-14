Taste of Mexico: Quesadilla

Welcome to your latest edition of Mexico News Daily’s Corn Encyclopedia! This week we dive into another Taste of Mexico: Quesadillas.

It is one of the most controversial snacks in Mexican culinary history. There is often confusion surrounding this dish — does it contain cheese or not? Why isn’t a quesadilla the same as a taco? How can we accurately define what a quesadilla really is? Let’s dive in!

What is it?

A quesadilla is a tortilla made from corn or flour that is folded in half and filled with various ingredients. While it may seem simple, there is a rich cultural, linguistic, and regional context behind it. Understanding these aspects reveals that a quesadilla is much more than just “a tortilla with cheese.”

Linguistic Origin: Yes, It Does Come From Cheese

The word “quesadilla” has its linguistic and cultural roots in Spain. It originates from “quesada,” a sweet tart from northern Spain — specifically Cantabria — made with fresh cheese, flour, eggs, and sugar. Although this is a European dessert, its essence took root in the New World.

During the colonial period, the term “quesadilla” adapted to the surroundings of New Spain as the blending of indigenous and Spanish culinary traditions led to countless variations in cuisine. In mestizo cooking, the term “quesadilla” gradually became associated with corn and savory fillings, particularly cheese. This is how the quesadilla evolved into the form we recognize today.

At some point, a theory emerged suggesting that “quesadilla” originated from the Nahuatl word “quesaditzin,” which means “folded tortilla.” In Nahuatl, the word for tortilla is “tlaxcalli,” so the accurate term for a folded tortilla with filling would actually be “tlaxcalpachōlli.” I’m sure this quesaditzin theory began as a meme that spiraled out of control.

The Cultural Dimension of the Quesadilla

The quesadilla serves as a cultural microcosm that encapsulates Mexico’s historical evolution. It reflects the fusion of pre-Hispanic cuisine — featuring ingredients like corn, nixtamal, herbs, mushrooms, and even insects — with the Spanish legacy, which introduced cheese, wheat, and livestock. Over the centuries, this humble snack has evolved into numerous regional variations, showcasing the rich culinary diversity of Mexico.

National Debate: With Cheese or Without Cheese?

Families have been torn apart and friendships lost over this debate. Some argue that the answer is obvious: since “quesadilla” comes from “queso,” it should logically contain cheese.

However, reality surpasses linguistic logic. In Mexico City and the surrounding areas, quesadillas are often filled with a variety of detritus — such as squash blossoms, mushrooms, huitlacoche (corn fungus), pressed pork rind, potatoes, tinga (spicy shredded meat), picadillo (ground meat), chorizo, or rajas—and sometimes include cheese. This semantic flexibility may seem odd to outsiders unfamiliar with Mexico’s complex culinary traditions, but it reflects a unique aspect of their cuisine.

What Distinguishes a Quesadilla from a Taco?

Here’s a straightforward classification of the types of quesadillas you might encounter throughout Mexico:

1. By Type of Dough:

Corn: Made with nixtamalized corn dough; this is the most common type in Mexico.

Flour: Popular in northern Mexico due to U.S. culinary influence. In the north, quesadillas always incorporate cheese.

2. By Filling:

Orthodox: Filled only with cheese.

Inclusive: Cheese combined with other ingredients, such as huitlacoche, squash blossoms, mushrooms, pork rind, potatoes, tinga, or various meats. Sometimes we have the same fillings without cheese.

3. By Cooking Method:

Comal: Prepared on a griddle without oil, making them a healthier option.

Fried: Deep-fried in oil or lard, often topped with sauces, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.

4. By Shape:

Folded: Dough folded in half after being filled.

Closed:Completely sealed, resembling empanadas, and prepared for frying.

5. Other Variations:

Pescadillas: A coastal classic—fried quesadillas filled with seafood.

Sweet Versions: In some regions, these are made with piloncillo (unrefined cane sugar) and fresh fruits.

The only type of quesadilla that resembles a taco is the comal cooked version filled with stews. However, there is a key difference: the size and thickness of the tortilla. Tacos typically use smaller, thinner tortillas, while quesadillas from street vendors are hand-made, much larger, and quite filling—you’ll be satisfied with just one or two.

Fun Quesdilla facts to cheese your friends

A Reliable Snack: Quesadillas are a popular street food that people commonly eat for lunch or dinner, rarely enjoyed for breakfast.

Easiest Dinner Ever: When you’re too tired to cook but still starving, nothing is simpler than placing tortillas on a griddle, adding cheese, and patiently waiting for it to melt.

Survival Food for Beginners: Many of us relied on quesadillas when we first moved out and lacked any cooking skills. While delicious, we sometimes ate them while crying and reminiscing about our mothers’ dishes.

Kids’ Favorite: Picky eaters rejoice! Almost every kids’ menu features an “order of quesadillas” because what child doesn’t love a warm, cheesy tortilla? For many of us, quesadillas were a staple growing up.

Amigos, now that you have all the data, tell us what you think: cheese or no cheese? And what’s the best quesadilla you’ve ever had?

María Meléndez is a Mexico City food blogger and influencer.