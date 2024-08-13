Get your Greek on with this yogurt churro recipe

Mixing Mexican and Greek cuisines might sound out there, but if you think about it, there are some strong throughlines. A few weeks ago, I had some friends over for carnitas served on homemade pita bread with tzatziki sauce. They were tacos with a Greek twist — you’ve got a fiesta in your mouth where feta cheese crashes into the dance floor with spicy jalapeños. Picture a mariachi band drinking ouzo or a Greek philosopher pounding some churros.

Let’s not forget the Greek salad with a touch of Mexican flair. Throw in some avocado and tortilla strips, and suddenly you’re not sure if you’re dining in a quaint taverna or a bustling taqueria. The vibrant flavors of Greek food complement the spicy notes of Mexican dishes, creating a bold blend that keeps you on your toes.

Today I’d like to share a recipe that uses the creamy, rich textures of Greek yogurt to make churros with honey and crushed pistachios. If you’re feeling adventurous and want to give your dinner guests something to talk about, go ahead and mix up this Mexican-Greek fusion dessert, don’t be scared. It’s the equivalent of proudly wearing a sombrero on a Greek island beach. Did I mention it’s only four ingredients?

Greek Yogurt Churros with Honey and Crushed Pistachios

Ingredients

1 cup Greek yogurt

1 cup self-rising flour

2 tablespoons honey (plus more for drizzling)

1/2 cup crushed pistachios (finely chopped)

Instructions

Prepare the Dough: In a mixing bowl, combine the Greek yogurt, self-rising flour, and honey. Mix until a smooth dough forms. If the dough is too sticky, add a little more flour, a tablespoon at a time, until it becomes manageable. Shape the Churros: Transfer the dough to a piping bag fitted with a large star tip. If you don’t have a piping bag, you can shape the dough by hand into logs or small balls. Fry the Churros: Heat oil in a deep pan to about 375°F (190°C). Pipe the dough directly into the hot oil, cutting off pieces with scissors, or drop the shaped dough in by hand. Fry until golden brown and cooked through, about 2-3 minutes per side. Prepare the Coating: While the churros are frying, place the crushed pistachios in a shallow dish. Coat the Churros: Remove the fried churros from the oil and drain them on paper towels. While they’re still warm, drizzle with additional honey and then roll them in the crushed pistachios until evenly coated. Serve: Serve the churros warm, with more honey on the side for dipping if desired.

This recipe combines the tangy richness of Greek yogurt with the natural sweetness of honey, creating a dough that’s both flavorful and easy to work with. The use of self-rising flour simplifies the process, while the crushed pistachios add a much needed crunch. The honey not only sweetens the churros but also helps the pistachios adhere, creating a beautiful and tasty coating ready for the center stage of your next dinner party (or at least your Instagram). This combination results in a unique twist on traditional churros, offering a lighter, more nuanced flavor profile that’s both satisfying and sophisticated. Try it out and let me know what you think!

Stephen Randall has lived in Mexico since 2018 by way of Kentucky, and before that, Germany. He’s an enthusiastic amateur chef who takes inspiration from many different cuisines, with favorites including Mexican and Mediterranean.