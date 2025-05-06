Tecate launches new salty beer from exclusive floating bar in Gulf of Mexico

Tecate Light has launched a special edition beer brewed with saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico, celebrating national pride and the richness of local ingredients.

According to Tecate’s parent company, Heineken, the sea salt makes Tecate Light more versatile when pairing with food, and connects with consumers who feel pride in everything Mexican.

“With this offering, we are celebrating our roots, connecting authentically with consumers and reinforcing pride in what’s made in Mexico,” VP of Marketing for Heineken Mexico Marta García said.

The new salty beer was officially launched on a floating bar called “Bar Golfo de México”, set atop a catamaran near the coast of Progreso, Yucatán.

Only a select group of press, influencers and content creators were invited to the exclusive launch event last week. However, the catamaran will open to the general public during May and June. To be part of this experience, the event’s organizers suggest keeping an eye on Tecate’s social media channels.

Tecate’s marketing move makes a splash before a not-so-sunny geopolitical horizon, after U.S. President Donald Trump decided to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico on U.S. maps to Gulf of America earlier this year.

“This edition [of beer] represents a declaration of who we are: authentic, proud and ready to continue evolving alongside our consumers,” Tecate brand director Esteban Velasco said.

According to Heineken, the special salty edition of Tecate Light is currently available only at the Gulf of Mexico Bar, where the beer company will gauge consumer response. Broader distribution is expected in June, when the beer is expected to hit SIX store refrigerators in Monterrey, Mérida and Hermosillo.

Tecate Light was launched by Cervecería Tecate in 1992, becoming the first light beer produced and marketed in Mexico. Since its launch, Tecate Light has experienced sustained growth and is one of the best-selling beers in Mexico.

