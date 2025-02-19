GDL coffee shop is among world’s 100 best

The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops, the first list — and event — of its kind to rank cafés around the globe, named a coffee shop in Guadalajara as one of the best in the world.

The chosen cafeteria is El Terrible Juan Café, which came in at number 51.

“We are filled with pride from being able to represent our country and our city in an international event, while sharing the list with incredible projects that we admire,” an Instagram post on the café’s official account said.

The 2025 awards ceremony, held in Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 17, granted recognition based on the results of combined scores from public and expert votes. Coffee enthusiasts from around the world were invited to cast their votes online prior to judging.

A panel of experts made up of renowned baristas, coffee roasters and connoisseurs assessed the nominees based on criteria such as coffee quality, barista expertise, atmosphere, innovation, customer service, consistency, quality of food and sustainability practices.

El Terrible Juan Café’s popularity in Guadalajara has helped the coffeemakers open three branches in the Chapalita, Providencia and La Estancia neighborhoods, in addition to its flagship location in Colonia Americana — which recently celebrated 10 years. It also has three pop-up cafés dubbed the “Juanito Coffee Club express bars” in Plaza Andares and the campuses of the Instituto Tecnológico de Estudios Superiores de Occidente (ITESO), Wizeline Guadalajara and Compusoluciones.

“Thank you to every one of our clients, collaborators, friends and family, for believing in our project. We couldn’t be happier to see what we have built,” the Instagram post concluded.

CDMX-based coffee snobs: El Terrible Juan Café isn’t the only Mexican coffee shop on the list!

Camino a Comala in Mexico City also made it onto the list of World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops, at number 96. The coffee shop has locations in the San Rafael, Santa María la Ribera and Condesa neighborhoods. Outside of the capital, Camino a Comala has one branch in Manzanillo, Colima.

According to the ranking, the best coffee shop in the world is Toby’s Estate Coffee Roasters, headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

