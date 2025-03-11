Arbor Day Foundation recognizes 27 ‘Tree Cities’ in Mexico

Twenty-seven Mexican cities and municipalities have been recognized as “Tree Cities of the World 2024,” by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Arbor Day Foundation.

The joint accolade contributes to FAO’s Green Cities initiative, which seeks to strengthen green infrastructure in both urban and rural communities.

“The cities recognized for 2024 are leading by example in providing green spaces and infrastructure that help define a sense of place and well-being where people live, work, play and learn,” Zhimin Wu, director of FAO’s Forestry Division, said.

Cities receiving the title include Guadalajara, Mérida and Toluca, which have earned the distinction for six consecutive years, in addition to Durango, Irapuato, Tuxtla Gutiérrez and Zapopan, which have secured the accolade five years in a row, among others.

Meanwhile, Monterrey, Cuernavaca, Hermosillo, Nogales, Oaxaca de Juárez, Puebla, Puerto Vallarta, Sahuayo de Morelos, Tlajomulco de Zúñiga and Zamora de Hidalgo, received the recognition for the first time.

“Tree Cities of the World is more than a recognition program,” program manager Sophie Plitt said. “It’s a rapidly growing global movement, transforming how communities view and value their urban forest.”

This edition marked the largest number of cities ever honored since the Tree Cities of the World program began in 2018, with Tree Cities named in 24 countries across six continents.

Through the recognition, many municipalities have secured funding for community forest management, access to a unique global network of urban forestry professionals, and greater local support for canopy growth. That is the case in Puebla, a city that, through the program, found an opportunity for collaboration between the private sector and the government.

“We found an opportunity to unify diverse collectives — those promoting heritage trees, native plant palettes and urban reforestation — to work together with the government,” said Emmanuel Bolaños Bautista, deputy director of the Department of Protected Areas and Environmental Value for Puebla.

In addition to boasting 27 Tree Cities, Mexico will be hosting July 10-12 the annual meeting of Tree Cities of the World in the city of San Luis Potosí, with conferences and workshops.

