What’s on in Los Cabos in July?

Los Cabos’ famed fishing season heats up in July, as do seasonal fruit festivals, during which regional residents revel in the ripe juiciness of mangos and pitahayas. However, only the former offers the possibility of walking away with a new vehicle or hundreds of thousands of dollars. July also sees the return of the only ATP series tennis tournament on the Baja California peninsula, the Los Cabos Tennis Open.

Switching Gears at The Cape

Celebrate U.S. Independence Day with a one-of-a-kind culinary experience in which four hands — those of acclaimed chefs Edgar Román and Ari Reyes — translate into six delicious courses. Set at The Ledge restaurant with spectacular Land’s End views.

Date: July 4

Location: The Cape, Carretera Transpeninsular Km. 5.5, Tourist Corridor, Cabo San Lucas

Cost: 1,764 pesos per person

ATP Los Cabos Tennis Open

After briefly moving to February for last year’s event, the Los Cabos Opent is once again challenging some of the world’s best tennis players to beat each other and the heat of a Los Cabos summer. Several top 20 men’s players have already committed, including Roland Garros semifinalist Lorenzo Musetti.

Dates: July 14 to 19

Location: Cabo Sports Complex, Tourist Corridor, San José del Cabo

Cost: Individual tickets start at 1,075 pesos

East Cape Dorado Shootout

This annual one-day challenge to catch the biggest dorado — better known in the United States as mahi-mahi or dolphin fish — used to be famous for giving away a new car to the winner. Now it’s renowned for giving away two: a Volkswagen Polo and a Saveiro.

Date: July 19

Location: Los Barriles, East Cape

Cost: US $800 per team

Festival del Mango in Todos Santos

The 17th annual iteration of this popular festival celebrating Baja California Sur’s most ubiquitous fruit returns, and as always, will take place in the Pueblo Mágico of Todos Santos. Mango products like mangate, a local dessert, will be featured along with affiliated events.

Dates: July 20 to August 3

Location: Todos Santos

Cost: Free

Los Cabos Fashion Week

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FDLA | NEW YORK FASHION WEEK (@fashiondesignersoflatinamerica)

This five-day series of events at the ME Cabo hotel and resort, organized by the Fashion Designers of Latin America , celebrates fashion and the luxury Los Cabos lifestyle. It features talks from industry leaders, pop-up affairs and VIP parties.

Dates: July 23 to 27

Location: ME Cabo, Acuario, Playa el Médano, Cabo San Lucas

Cost: US $250 for events if not staying at the resort

Ladies Shootout 2025 in Los Barriles

The Ladies Only Fishing Tournament, a fixture for the last half-dozen years, switches to a shootout format this year, with the largest dorado, tuna or wahoo caught good for first place, or 85% of the total purse. However, as always, only women can be part of teams of up to four anglers.

Date: July 26

Location: Hotel Palmas de Cortez, Calle 20 de Noviembre, Los Barriles

Cost: US $400 per team. Registration on July 25.

Bisbee’s East Cape Offshore

Bisbee’s hosts the fishing tournaments with the largest payouts in Los Cabos and among the biggest in the world. The first of the trio of competitions this year begins on the East Cape, where last year’s winning team took home a cool US $937,162.

Dates: July 29 to August 2

Location: Buena Vista, East Cape

Cost: US $1,500 base entry per team, $36,000 across the board

Feria de la Pitahaya in Miraflores

Pitahayas are fruits from the cacti of the genus stenocereus, of which there are several regional varieties. Once an emblematic food for the Pericú, the Indigenous inhabitants of Los Cabos, it has, for the last two decades, reached its foremost expression in this regional harvest festival in the organic farming community of Miraflores.

Dates: TBD depending on the harvest, but usually in mid-July

Location: Miraflores

Cost: Free

Chris Sands is the Cabo San Lucas local expert for the USA Today travel website 10 Best, writer of Fodor’s Los Cabos travel guidebook and a contributor to numerous websites and publications, including Tasting Table, Marriott Bonvoy Traveler, Forbes Travel Guide, Porthole Cruise, Cabo Living and Mexico News Daily. His specialty is travel-related content and lifestyle features focused on food, wine and golf.