Wednesday, January 15, 2025
HomeLifestyle
LifestyleMexico City Plus

In 7 years, immigration authorities issued over 230,000 residency permits in CDMX

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
National and foreign tourists visit the Zócalo on this warm and semi-empty Sunday
The city's new residents come from over 50 countries. Some of them are students with a temporary residency permit. (Victoria Valtierra/Cuartoscuro)

The National Migration Institute (INM) issued 239,667 residency permits — both permanent and temporary — in Mexico City between 2018 and 2024.  The city’s new residents ranged in age from under one year old to 98.  

Official data to which the newspaper La Jornada had access showed that the number of new residency permits issued in Mexico City increased 134.9% throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, rising from 20,293 in 2020 to 47,669 in 2023. 

Long line of tourists seeking access to the National Museum of Anthropology.
Between January and November of 2024, the INM granted 27,878 residency permits in the capital. (Galo Cañas Rodríguez/Cuartoscuro)

These new residents come from over 50 countries, including the United States, Canada, Spain, France, China, Colombia, Argentina, Cuba, Brazil, Italy, Hungary, Panama, Chile, Peru, Australia, Germany, Barbados, New Zealand, Poland, Bolivia, the Dominican Republic, Pakistan, Lithuania, Ireland, Egypt, India, Democratic Republic of Congo, Korea and Russia, among others. Some of these foreign residents are students with a temporary student residency permit. 

The highest number of applicants that received authorized visitor status was recorded between 2022 and 2023. Many of these applications were granted based on humanitarian reasons. These applications came from nationals of Nicaragua, Honduras, Venezuela, El Salvador, Haiti, Iran, Guinea, Mauritania, Afghanistan, Bulgaria and Indonesia. 

Residency permits issued in Mexico City in numbers (2018-2024)

Between January and November of 2024, the INM granted 27,878 residency permits, down 41.5% from the 2023 figure of 47,669.  

Here’s the breakdown of new residency permits issued in Mexico City per year: 

2018 58,175 
2019 31,804
2020 20,293
2021 23,236
2022 30,612
2023 47,669
2024 27,878

 

The institute did not share the number of temporary, permanent or visitor resident cards, nor whether any of them had changed status since being issued. 

According to La Jornada, one of the reasons foreigners applied for residency permits included to “maintain the family unity of a Mexican citizen,” meaning the permit allows the family member to reside in Mexico but does not allow them to carry out remunerated activities in the country. 

According to the Expat Insider report by InterNations, Mexico was the second-best place to live in 2024, after Panama. Mexico held the No. 1 position for two consecutive years in 2022 and 2023.

With reports from La Jornada

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


Mexican professional tennis player Renata Zarazua in a black tennis outfit and her blonde hair tired up in a bun, hitting a tennis ball with a forehand swing during a match.

Zarazúa becomes first Mexican to win an AUS Open match in 25 years

MND Staff - 1
With her victory on Monday, Renata Zarazúa marked Mexico’s first win at Melbourne Park since Angélica Gavaldon beat Tzipi Obziler in 2000.
Mariah Markus

An American woman’s unraveling in Mexico City

MND Staff - 7
Viral social media footage showed a young American woman attacking people on a Mexican street. Who was she?
A walking tree in Yucatán, Mexico

This Yucatán tree can walk… I’m not kidding!

Bel Woodhouse - 5
It might sound unbelievable, but isn't Mexico a land of magic after all?

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC