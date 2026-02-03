Avocados From Mexico ditches US $8M Super Bowl ad for AI ‘Guac Guru’

Avocados From Mexico (AFM), the non-profit marketing organization that promotes U.S. imports of the essential guacamole ingredient, will not have a traditional TV spot during this year’s Super Bowl (Feb. 8). Rather, it will premiere an interactive digital tool designed with AI that offers real-time football predictions and custom guacamole recipes.

Dubbed the “Prediction Pit,” AFM is offering a digital guacamole-inspired experience instead of a traditional 30-second ad, which costs around US $8 million.

The decision marks the third consecutive year AFM has skipped a Super Bowl ad. The company’s last big game spot in 2023 — capping a decade of annual appearances — humorously reimagined the Garden of Eden, with Eve’s avocado (not apple) creating a naked utopia called “The Big Avocado” in modern-day New York.

“We wanted to use that platform to launch our communication strategy,” CEO Alvaro Luque told Forbes. “The Super Bowl is still our No. 1 consumption date in the U.S. — and it’s still growing. Last year was the largest Super Bowl in terms of consumption in our history.”

Still, AFM believes its new targeted approach will deliver better returns.

The web-based experience features an AI avatar modeled after comedian Rob Riggle, playing “Guac Guru” to offer live football predictions.

The initiative follows last year’s Guacline activation, which connected fans with “Gronk AI” — a digital version of Rob Gronkowski offering tips and recipes ahead of the Super Bowl.

The Prediction Pit uses real-time data from SportsDataIO to predict plays, results and statistics during the playoffs and Super Bowl. Users select their team and receive insights on win probabilities, touchdowns, player performance and other metrics — all in a lighthearted tone, with no actual betting involved.

“By blending real-time football data, technology and the undeniable appeal of our avocados, we’re creating an experience that not only engages fans with the sport they love but also enhances their celebration of game day,” said Luque in a press release.

How many avocados will Mexico export to the US ahead of the Super Bowl?

According to AFM, in the two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, Mexico sends a truckload of avocados to the U.S. every six minutes. Moreover, retail volume during the week of the game is 32% higher than the average.

Overall, Michoacán and Jalisco, the leading producers of avocado in Mexico, will send some 127,000 tons of avocados to the U.S. ahead of the Super Bowl, according to the Association of Avocado Producers and Export Packers of Mexico (APEAM).

Out of the total figure, 88% of avocados will be exported from Michoacán while 12% from Jalisco.

