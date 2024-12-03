Mexican boxing legend Israel ‘Magnífico’ Vázquez dies at 46

Legendary Mexican boxer Israel “Magnífico” Vázquez lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 46.

World Boxing Council (WBC) president Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed Vázquez’s death, paying tribute to the pugilist in a social media post: “Thank you Israel for the so many great memories that you have given us through your actions inside the ring but most importantly outside of it,” he wrote. “You are now eternal, rest in peace.”

Vázquez, a native of the Mexico City borough of Azcapotzalco, began his boxing career in 1995 at 18 years of age. He compiled a 44-5 record with 32 wins by knock-out.

According to the sports network ESPN, “Magnífico” was “[k]nown for his punching power and hand speed,” describing Vázquez as “one of Mexico’s most celebrated boxers.”

Vázquez had been diagnosed with stage 4 sarcoma in early November. Shortly after, Sulaiman had set up a GoFundMe site calling on boxing fans to show love for Vázquez. The WBC president also hosted a Mike Tyson-Jake Paul watch party fundraiser last month, which raised more than US $10,000 for the boxer.

Freddie Roach, widely regarded as one of the best boxing trainers of all time, also offered his condolences: “Always a world champion and a legend in boxing. One of the best boxers I have had the privilege to work with, a world champion. … My condolences to the Vázquez family and to all those who called Israel their friend.”

Vázquez held the International Boxing Federation world championship in the super bantamweight division from March 2004 to May 2005 and won the WBC super bantamweight title on two occasions, holding the belt from December 2005-March 2007 and again from August 2007-March 2008.

Vázquez is fondly remembered for his fantastic ring rivalry with fellow Mexican Rafael Márquez. The boxing pair met four times, splitting the series 2-2.

Their first three fights are recognized as modern-day classics and are being rebroadcast as a trilogy this week by DAZN, co-sponsored by the WBC.

With reports from El Universal, ESPN, Marca and Boxing News 24/7