Cabo San Lucas named No. 1 boating city in Latin America

Four Mexican coastal destinations ranked in the top 10 for boating in Latin America, with Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, coming out on top, according to an October assessment by yachting website Get My Boat.

Travel to and within Latin America generated over an estimated US $120 billion (2.2 trillion pesos) in revenue in 2024, an increase of 8% on the previous year.

The company recently ranked the top 11 most popular boating and yacht charter destinations across Latin America, based on the company’s booking data and traveler demand.

Cabo San Lucas was declared the winner thanks to its world-class sportfishing, protected marina and strong yacht charter offerings.

Approximately 293 boats are available for rent and charter at an average hourly cost of US $350 (6,440 pesos). An increase in private flight arrivals has driven demand for luxury charters and day-boat experiences.

The Mexican Caribbean destination of Cancún came second in the company’s rankings, with 625 vessels available and an average hourly cost of US $280 (5,150 pesos). Boat trips allow visitors to explore the region’s turquoise waters and Mesoamerican Barrier Reef or take day trips to Isla Mujeres and Isla Holbox.

Puerto Vallarta in Jalisco state also ranked in the top five destinations, popular for its calm waters, excellent sportfishing and whale-watching season.

The complete ranking was as follows:

1) Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

2) Cancún, Mexico

3) Fajardo, Puerto Rico

4) Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

5) Cartagena, Colombia

6) Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

7) Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

8) San Juan, Puerto Rico

9) Tulum, Mexico

10) La Romana, Dominican Republic

11) Tamarindo, Costa Rica

Mexico News Daily