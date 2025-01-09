Did the Maya perform cacao ceremonies? No, but here’s why we practice them now

I first heard of cacao ceremonies a couple of years ago when images of these rituals popped up on my Instagram feed. Since then, I started encountering cacao ceremonies more frequently — I would randomly hear people mention them in conversations or find stories online about them. I even came across a story in the New York Times about a woman who hosted a cacao ceremony at her Manhattan home, in New York.

As someone passionate about my Mexican roots, I wondered why I hadn’t heard of these rituals before — and why someone in Manhattan had! Sure, I knew chocolate was a sacred and ceremonial food for the Olmecs, Maya and Mexica civilizations, but I had never heard of them performing rituals with cacao.

I became curious and began to do some research.

What are cacao ceremonies in Mexico like?

A quick Google search revealed numerous websites promoting cacao ceremonies. These sites advertise meditation ceremonies that use cacao to facilitate communication with our inner selves, claiming cacao has “powers” to access our deepest thoughts and feelings.

“A cacao ceremony is an awakening of our consciousness,” Juan Pablo Barragán, a cacao ceremony facilitator in Guadalajara, the capital city of Jalisco, told me. “Cacao helps us expand our heart and find ourselves.”

While ancient civilizations in Mesoamerica used chocolate as a toasted beverage in engagement and marriage ceremonies, there was no such thing as a “cacao ceremony.” But nowadays, these rituals are on the rise thanks to the discovery of cacao’s “superpowers” and their application in meditation practices.

“Cacao literally expands the heart,” María Cobar, founder of María Cacao, a Mexican brand that commercializes artisanal cacao, told me. “Physically, cacao makes you feel better,” she said.

Research has found that cacao has over 800 chemical compounds, including theobromine anandamide and phenylethylamine, which are responsible for stimulating the heart, widening blood vessels and inducing a feeling of relaxation and well-being. Cacao also stimulates the release of endorphins, known as the happiness hormone.

Not to be confused with chocolate or cocoa, cacao is the fermented and dried seed of the Theobroma cacao tree, from which cocoa powder and cocoa butter are extracted. Cacao is also the base ingredient for chocolate.

During cacao ceremonies, participants drink a beverage made from pure cacao powder or paste. This cacao is dubbed “ceremonial grade cacao,” indicating it has remained unaltered without any spices, sweeteners or other additives.

“I like to call it celestial cacao,” María told me. “Because that’s how it makes you feel.”

Unlike other indigenous medicinal plants like ayahuasca or peyote, which can lead to hallucinations, cacao’s effects are mild on the body, bringing a sense of peace and warmth. “It’s a very noble medicine,” María said.

Ancient civilizations in today’s Mexico noted these benefits before science could prove them. It’s no wonder that due to its medicinal properties, the Olmecs, Maya and Mexica revered cacao and dubbed it “food of the gods.”

Cacao’s effects on the body are described by facilitators and people who have experienced cacao ceremonies as “apapachadores,” derived from the Nahuatl “papatzoa,” which means “to soften fruit with fingers.”

Apapachar is more than pampering or hugging. It’s a poetic way of comforting and showing care. It’s to hug someone with the heart and soul.

“Cacao makes you feel warm and comforted,” Juan Pablo said. “In other words, apapachado.” In some way, we’ve all felt that on a cold winter day after a cup of hot chocolate, haven’t we?

At ceremonies, facilitators recommend using between 30 to 42 grams of ceremonial cacao. Pregnant women or people with sensitivity to caffeine should adjust the dose accordingly. Cacao is then mixed with warm water and if wished, people can add a natural sweetener like honey or date.

In some ceremonies, the facilitator invites guests to give an offering. “It can be anything,” Juan Pablo said. “Flowers, fruits, anything.” Typically, offerings are placed at the center of the group. Some facilitators use musical instruments as a resource to induce relaxation and meditation.

“Contrary to what people believe, facilitators don’t give advice in a cacao ceremony,” Juan Pablo said. “Instead, the ceremony allows participants to open to themselves and find their inner voice.”

For María, the beauty of cacao relies on the fact that anyone can be a facilitator in a ceremony. “You don’t have to go to a group ceremony. You can perform your own ceremony at home. All you need is a cup of cacao and a clear intention,” she explained.

A cacao ceremony is great for new beginnings — from a new year to a new month, week or even a new day. “It’s a celebration of life,” María says. “An opportunity to connect with your inner wisdom, so you can live lighter, more present, happier and more open to the energy of love in your life.”

María doesn’t believe that cacao ceremonies are a trend — instead, they are here to stay. And after my conversation with these wonderful experts, I must say I agree.

Gaby Solís is a Mexican lawyer turned full-time writer. She was born and raised in Guadalajara and covers business, culture, lifestyle, and travel for Mexico News Daily. You can follow her lifestyle blog Dunas y Palmeras.