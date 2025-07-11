Friday, July 11, 2025
Del Toro is at it again: Mexican star cyclist edges toward first place in the Tour of Austria

Cyclist Isaac del Toro crosses the finish line at a race in Austria
With three stages down and two to go, Del Toro is now in second place overall in the Tour of Austria. (Isaac del Toro/Instagram)

Mexican cyclist Isaac del Toro, 21, won the third stage of the 2025 Tour of Austria on Friday — his second consecutive victory after he also came first in the race’s second stage on July 3.

With this win “Torito,” as Del Toro is known, moved into second place in the overall standings, just three seconds behind his teammate Felix Grossschartner of Austria. Both men ride for the professional cycling team UAE Team Emirates.

Adverse weather conditions, including rain, upped the challenge during the third stage, a 142-kilometer stretch between Salzburg and the summit of the Gaisberg.

Del Toro’s strategy consisted of resistance and late attack. He remained protected by his team for most of the stage, conserving energy. Then in the last 300 meters of the steep final climb, he launched a powerful sprint that allowed him to overtake his rivals and cross the finish line alone.

AJ August from the U.S. Ineos Grenadiers team attacked with 1.4 kilometers to go, but Del Toro managed to fight back and leave him behind in the final section. Torito recorded a time of 3:39:27, finishing ahead of August and Grossschartner by five and seven seconds, respectively.

Del Toro’s next ride is on July 12, when the 2025 Tour of Austria resumes with the fourth and penultimate stage.

Originally from Ensenada, Baja California, Torito is one of the most promising athletes in Latin American cycling. He previously excelled in the Giro d’Italia 2025, an unprecedented achievement for Mexico, as he led the general classification for 11 consecutive days, wearing the famous maglia rosa.

Although he finished second in the Giro d’Italia behind Britain’s Simon Yates, his performance made him the first Mexican to reach the podium in a Grand Tour and the youngest to hold the lead for such a long period.

Del Toro began cycling at a young age, influenced by his parents. At 16, he emigrated to Italy to gain international experience. In 2019, he joined the A.R. Monex Pro Cycling Team in San Marino and, after a distinguished career in the youth categories, signed with UAE Team Emirates in 2023.

With reports from El Universal, Milenio and Nmás

