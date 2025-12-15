‘Checo’ Pérez is Tommy Hilfiger’s new global menswear ambassador

Tommy Hilfiger has named Sergio “Checo” Pérez its new global menswear ambassador, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to Formula 1 and its connection to fashion, sport and pop culture.

The announcement, made in Amsterdam last week, marks a new stage in Tommy Hilfiger’s relationship with Formula 1, continuing a legacy that has included world-class sporting figures such as Lewis Hamilton, Rafael Nadal and Thierry Henry.

“We have long championed drivers’ freedom to express themselves through style and, as Formula 1 continues to embrace fashion and entertainment, its stars have become truly global figures,” Tommy Hilfiger said.

The brand described Pérez as a global icon who embodies a relaxed, timeless and confident style, capable of inspiring new generations through his talent and authentic personality.

Being a global menswear ambassador means that Checo becomes one of Tommy Hilfiger’s main male faces worldwide, starring in campaigns, public appearances and digital content associated with Tommy Hilfiger menswear. The collaboration includes sophisticated menswear collections, F1-inspired fanwear, refined designer watches, as well as the Mexican driver’s participation in global campaigns, digital content and exclusive brand events.

For Pérez, this new collaboration reinforces Tommy Hilfiger’s relevance beyond the track.

“Tommy brought style to the paddock and gave drivers the confidence to show who they are away from the track. He has always been at the center of the action,” Pérez said.

Pérez returned to headlines after Cadillac’s Formula 1 Team announced the signing of Pérez and Valtteri Bottas to lead the team during its debut season in 2026, following his sudden firing from Red Bull Racing in 2024.

The Guadalajara-born driver said joining Cadillac is an “incredibly exciting new chapter” in his career.

As a new Tommy Hilfiger ambassador, Pérez described his return to competition with the brand as an exciting new phase that he welcomes with enthusiasm and commitment, in line with his preparations for the upcoming sporting season.

Pérez, 35, started to kart competitively at age six. At just 21 years old, Pérez signed for the midfield Sauber team, making him the first Mexican to drive in F1 since Hector Rebaque, some 20 years earlier.

Organizers of the Mexican Grand Prix have pointed out that Checo is “very popular with Mexican fans,” with some 88% of Mexicans knowing who he is. He is also credited with reviving interest in Formula 1 among Mexicans.

With reports from Fashion Network and Carreras en Vivo