Why Mexico is falling in love with Thai Kickboxing

The air crackled with energy as the crowd erupted in cheers, their voices echoing through the combat hall at Ak Fit Pro in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato. It was my first time witnessing a Muay Thai fight live, and the intensity was electrifying. The atmosphere was a blend of raw emotion and unwavering enthusiasm — a testament to why Muay Thai kickboxing has become one of Mexico’s fastest-growing sports.

The “Art of Eight Limbs”

Originating in Thailand, Muay Thai is a martial art that transforms the human body into a weapon. Fighters wield fists, elbows, knees, and legs, earning it the nickname “the art of eight limbs.” It’s a sport of precision, power, and relentless discipline. As you watch a match, the sound of gloves hitting pads, the smell of spirulina juice wafting through the air, and the sight of fighters preparing backstage all combine to create an unforgettable experience.

Though Muay Thai first arrived in Mexico in the 1980s, it wasn’t until Thai instructor Supakit Malisorn’s arrival in 2004 that the sport truly took off. Through TV appearances and exhibitions across the country, Malisorn ignited a spark that has since grown into a flame, solidifying Mexico’s reputation in combat sports. But what makes Muay Thai so appealing to Mexicans? Is it the blend of physical strength and mental resilience, or something deeper?

A championship of grit and glory

On March 15, 2025, King Sport Combat made its debut in San Miguel — a national championship featuring 20 Muay Thai, K1, and kickboxing matches across multiple divisions. Over 50 competitors, from children to adults, traveled from Mexico City, San Luis Potosí, León, and beyond to test their skills in the ring. The event, sanctioned by the International Kickboxing Federation (IKF), was a spectacle of discipline and heart. Behind the scenes, fighters prepared meticulously, their focus unshaken. The venue buzzed with activity — massage therapists tended to injuries, spirulina juice stands fueled exhausted athletes, and the crowd’s energy never waned.

José Rafael, one of Mexico’s four IKF representatives and a seasoned kru muay (instructor), oversaw the event with authority. With 25 years of experience, he embodies the sport’s deep-rooted respect for technique and tradition. As he watched the matches unfold, he reflected on the growth of Muay Thai in Mexico: “It’s not just about winning; it’s about the journey, the discipline, and the respect for the art.”

Ak Fit Pro: San Miguel’s fighting Mecca

Hosting the championship was Ak Fit Pro, a gym founded by Oscar Delsante, an Italian coach and resident in Mexico with a lifelong love for fitness. After the pandemic, Delsante brought his vision to San Miguel, starting with outdoor classes before establishing his academy. Today, Ak Fit Pro offers everything from calisthenics to Muay Thai, emphasizing holistic wellness. Delsante observes key differences between Italian and Mexican athletes: Italians lean on structured, scientific training, while Mexicans bring fiery passion and resilience. Yet, he believes blending these strengths could redefine athletic potential.

Since opening in 2024, Ak Fit Pro has welcomed over 70 students, from 7-year-olds to seniors. Beyond physical training, the gym offers nutrition plans, ice baths, and physiotherapy, tailoring programs to individual needs. The gym is a community hub fostering mental and physical well-being. As Gael, a 16-year-old fighter, noted, “Muay Thai teaches respect, camaraderie, and mental fortitude—lessons that extend far beyond the ring.”

Personal stories of triumph

Between matches, fighters shared their stories. Esmeralda, 17, sees Muay Thai as more than a sport — it’s a source of confidence and stress relief. Despite Mexico’s societal biases against women in combat sports, she’s determined to prove strength knows no gender. Her journey is a testament to the transformative power of Muay Thai. Luis Manuel, a youth fighter from León, credits his victory to discipline and perseverance. His story highlights the impact of Muay Thai on young lives, teaching valuable life skills that go beyond the sport itself.

A sport on the rise

Muay Thai's growth in Mexico is undeniable. From grassroots training camps to international championships, fighters like Laura Burgos — who clinched bronze at The World Games — inspire a new generation. With federations nurturing young talent and gyms like Ak Fit Pro fostering community, the future of Mexican Muay Thai shines bright.

For those eager to step into the ring—or simply embrace a healthier lifestyle — Ak Fit Pro awaits. The story of Muay Thai in Mexico is still being written, one fight at a time. And if the passion in San Miguel is any indication, the best is yet to come.

What do you think makes Muay Thai so appealing to Mexicans?

María Ruiz is the Director of Digital Marketing at Mexico News Daily. She enjoys photographing her hometown of San Miguel de Allende in her spare time.