Got 1 min? Dua Lipa and boyfriend spotted by fans in Mexico City

Dua Lipa, one of the biggest stars in pop music today, was spotted in Mexico City over the weekend, accompanied by her boyfriend, British actor Callum Turner.

Although many chilangos had left the capital to enjoy a three-day holiday weekend, Lipa was seen in many parts of the city — including at the Constela Café in the Roma Norte neighborhood, where one newspaper reported her “wearing a casual outfit.”

Dua Lipa en la Roma! No mms 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/hyHQ4bbd8Y — BBJORK (@bennjork) March 16, 2024

A fan caught the singer on the city streets and called her friend on the Zoom phone app. The footage here is of the singer talking to her friend on the phone. Note: the video has no sound. ( @bennjork/X)

The 28-year-old British singer of Albanian descent — whose third album, “Radical Optimism” is due to be released on May 3 — also was spotted at the Contramar restaurant in Roma Norte. Chef Andrés Barragán’s highly rated seafood eatery seems to be one of Lipa’s favorites, one she has visited during other visits to Mexico City.

At least one fan hugged her outside the restaurant, and according to videos shared on social media, one person asked Lipa to speak to a friend of hers on the phone — and the pop superstar agreed.

She and Turner also took a stroll through University City, the main campus of the National Autonomous University of Mexico — no doubt to the chagrin of students who were away for a holiday weekend that included the observation of Mexican president Benito Juárez’s birthday on Monday.

In testimony to just how big all of this was in Mexico, the newspaper El Sol de México didn’t give its coverage a “Metro,” “National” or even “Entertainment” heading, but rather tagged it in the category “OMG!” (Oh My God!).

Likewise, the Excelsior newspaper went with the headline “Stop everything! Dua Lipa is in CDMX with her boyfriend Callum Turner.”

Stop everything, indeed!

Lipa wasn’t performing over the weekend, but she did perform at Mexico City’s Foro Sol stadium in front of a sold-out crowd of 64,267 in September 2022.

On a separate visit to Mexico City before that, she reportedly stayed at a property called Nido de Quetzalcóatl, or the Nest of the Quetzalcoatl. It is not known if she stayed at the extravagant, whimsical property this time around.

What is known is that Lipa is one of the most popular singers in the world today. Nine of her songs have topped 1 billion plays each on Spotify, and she is the fourth-most streamed female solo artist of all time on the music-streaming app, just behind Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish.

Her biggest hits are “Don’t Start Now,” “Cold Heart” and ”Dance The Night” featured on the soundtrack to the hit 2023 movie “Barbie.”

Though only 28, Lipa has won seven BRIT Awards and three Grammy Awards. The London-born daughter of Kosovo Albanian parents, Lipa was a model before signing a recording contract in 2014. Although many people think it’s a stage name, Dua Lipa is her birth name.

With reports from El Sol de México, El País and Excelsior