February horoscopes and tarot readings from San Miguel de Allende

General reading for February

I’m so happy to be back to share the monthly tarot reading for your astrological sign.

For many people, February will finally feel like a true beginning. Joy will be present, and so will money. Don’t spend it making unnecessary purchases that may later keep you up at night, but rather invest in experiences that make you smile and will teach you something.

February is a month to create new memories. Have fun and know that you truly deserve it.

To get the most out of your tarot horoscope, be sure to read your rising, sun and moon signs. And in case you missed it, discover your full 2024 astrological reading…the year is just beginning!

See you in March,

Xiomara

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

New income sources will be available to you this month. “Innovation” is your keyword, so use that as a superpower to co-create with people who think like you. Check your finances, have a monthly budget and find new ways to increase your passive income. Remember, as we say in Mexico; “Dinero llama Dinero” (money attracts money). Invest for the long term.

Pisces

February 19 – March 20

Responsibility will increase this month, which is reason enough to look for new ways to reduce any stress that might accumulate. Spend time having fun with friends or plan a short trip to the mountains as a way for you to renew yourself, recharge your energy and free yourself. ¡A darle que es mole de olla! (Shake a leg).

Aries

March 21 – April 19

“Patience” and “Temperance” are your keywords this month. Start taking action now because what you begin in February will bear fruit towards the end of spring. Take time to think about what you really want to bloom. You can’t speed up the harvest, so breathe, plan and choose wisely. As we say in Mexico, Al buen entendedor pocas palabras (Wise people take the hint).

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Be mindful of any excesses this month. You will have many invitations to hang out, go to dinners with friends, and join celebrations. Although “Lo bailado nadie te lo quita” (Nobody can take back what you’ve already achieved), save your energy. You will need it as many changes are coming in your life, and a clear mind and rest are required to manage it all. Trust that you know how to deal with everything coming your way.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Amar!! February is the month when romance will soon come your way. If you are single, open yourself up to meeting new people, so that through them you can see yourself again. You might be surprised by how much you have changed. You may receive criticism for it, but know that it will have no influence on you. As Don Quijote said “Deja que los perros ladren, es señal de que estamos avanzando” (If the dogs are barking, that means we’re making progress). If you are in a relationship, be creative and plan a special date with your loved one — let “fun” be the focus of your relationship.

Cancer

June 22 – July 22

Abundance and creativity are the energies most present for you this month. Let your creativity flow by spending time alone with yourself. This is a great time for you to see new ideas emerge that will help you solve past issues. Esa es harina de otro costal (That’s another kettle of fish). It’s time to move forward. Celebrate by spoiling yourself!

Leo

July 23 – August 22

This month you may experience some challenges. It is important that you clear your head and distance yourself from the situation to better see the big picture. Look for a woman who will extend her hand to you and offer help to get you out of the situation that is troubling you. Listen carefully to her advice and trust it. Remember, Dios aprieta pero no ahorca (God will always provide).

Virgo

August 23 – September 22

This month will bring you the realization that the old structures on which you built your life no longer work for you. You have recently experienced a process of evolution and transformation, so “the usual” will leave you feeling stuck. You will feel compelled to live and act in a different way, but take it easy. Make time to rest and don’t make hasty decisions about the changes you need to make to move forward.

Libra

September 23 – October 22

February is a month of materialization. Choose a project or business that can generate more income for you in the long term. There is an energy of new beginnings for you to harness. Release any thoughts of guilt or defeat that you may be carrying. The new energy needs space to thrive so leave those feelings in the past. The only thing that is real is the present. By being present you will create your future.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 21

Ask yourself if what you are seeing is real or just a product of your past experiences. You are very likely seeing people through the lens of your past, and not as they really are. Do your best to avoid entering into conflicts and spend time in self-reflection about your part in any disagreements you find yourself in. This month healing energy is available for you. Make peace with that member of your family that you have distanced yourself from and that you miss a lot.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

Be less hard on yourself and lighten up about your self-imposed rules. This month you will feel an intense need to protect yourself. Remember that nothing external can harm you any more than your negative thoughts can. It’s important to let laughter and joy be part of your journey in February.

Capricorn

December 22 – January 19

Remember to be careful with your words this month – there is so much power in them! Be open minded with people around you. There is so much value in our different points of view. Listen better and speak less, because you have so many things to learn. Be open to being the student, and not the teacher, as you usually are. It is time to learn from those who think differently because they probably have a key to unlock something you’ve been looking for. “El que a buen árbol se arrima, buena sombra le cobija” (It’s not what you know, but who you know).

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered legal or medical advice.

Xiomara Zetina is a Mexican professional therapist specializing in holistic and energetic tools based in San Miguel de Allende. She studied psychology at the Universidad Latinoamericana in Mexico City and is certified in many energy tools including Reiki, Access Bars, and Family Constellations. You can work with her in person at Florsser in San Miguel de Allende and connect with her on Instagram @xiomarazetina.