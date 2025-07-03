What’s on in Guadalajara in July?

We’ve reached the middle of the summer – and the year – and Guadalajara has some exciting events awaiting you. From international concerts to a beer festival and sporting tournaments, there’s more than enough to keep you busy.

James Blunt at Auditorio Telmex

British singer James Blunt will perform live in Guadalajara as part of his international tour Back To Bedlam 20th Anniversary Tour. The tour marks 20 years since the release of Blunt’s breakthrough single “You’re Beautiful,” which became an international sensation, hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 list in 2006.

Date: July 3

Location: Auditorio Telmex. Av. Obreros de Cananea 747, Industrial los Belenes

Cost: Tickets start at at 300 pesos

John Milton hypnotizes at Teatro Galerías

If you’re curious about hypnosis, you’ll want to attend the John Milton show in Guadalajara this summer. Combining entertainment with hypnosis techniques, Milton’s show has gained popularity due to its surprising demonstrations. During the show, Milton selects volunteers from the audience to take part in live hypnosis demonstrations. Reviews note that the show is entertaining, dramatic and even stress-relieving.

Date: July 3 and 4

Location: Teatro Galerías. Av. Lapizlázuli 3445, Victoria, 45089

Cost: Tickets start at 756 pesos

Iván Cornejo at Teatro Diana

Born in the United States to Mexican parents, Iván Cornejo, 20, is one of the latest revelations of Mexican regional music; and this summer, he’ll be performing in Guadalajara. Cornejo’s music, which blends alternative influences with sierreño sounds, has established him as a new idol in the genre and has earned him the Billboard Latin Music Award.

Date: July 10 at 9 p.m.

Location: Teatro Diana, Av. 16 de Septiembre No. 710, Zona Centro

Cost: Tickets start at 756 pesos

Banda El Recodo and Banda Machos take Auditorio Telmex

If you’re looking to experience some authentic banda music show, don’t miss out on this concert Banda El Recodo and Banda Machos, two of Mexico’s most popular banda groups. This concert is a special collaboration titled “Las más Perronas,” where Banda El Recodo and Banda Machos will share the stage to perform their most iconic hits. The event promises to be historic for fans of the genre.

Date: July 10

Location: Auditorio Telmex. Av. Obreros de Cananea 747, Industrial los Belenes

Cost: Starting at 549 pesos

Flamenco ballet tribute to Paco de Lucía

Sara Baras, the internationally renowned flamenco ballet dancer, will present her show “Vuela” in Guadalajara this summer. The show is a tribute to Paco de Lucía – the best flamenco guitarist in history – to celebrate her dance company’s 25th anniversary. The show promises a celebration of life, music and shared memory.

Date: July 17 at 8:30 p.m.

Location: Conjunto Santander, Av. Periférico Norte No. 1695, Parque Industrial Belenes Norte

Cost: Tickets start at 1,000 pesos

Festival de la Cerveza Tlaquepaque

Beer lovers rejoice as the Tlaquepaque Beer Festival is back for its eighth edition. This annual event, which celebrates craft beer, food, music and art, has become a renowned festival in the national and international craft beer scene. Thanks to its growing popularity, this year organizers hope to surpass the 15,000 attendees the event recorded in 2024.

Date: July 19 and 20

Location: Plaza de las Ciudades Hermanas, Blvd. Gral. Marcelino García Barragán, Prados, San Pedro Tlaquepaque

Cost: Free general admission with donation of three or more non-perishable food items

Learn to chef at The Cooking Table

Learn to cook mole this summer at The Cooking Table, a culinary franchise that teaches cooking class in Mexico City and Guadalajara. At this class, the team will teach you how to prepare Mexico’s famous mole poblano from scratch, as well as homemade tortillas, red rice and the classic Jalisco dessert jericallas, a milk custard dessert.

The school has three locations in Guadalajara: La Platza, La Estancia and Zona Real. For more information, WhatsApp them at +52 333 8149 857.

Date: July 23 at 8 to 11 p.m.

Location: All locations in Guadalajara

Cost: 800 pesos

Charros de Jalisco home games at the Estadio Panamericano

If you’re a baseball fan, July has something for you too. Zapopan’s hometown baseball team, the Charros de Jalisco, will play several home games at the Estadio Panamericano in Guadalajara, as part of the 2025 Mexican Baseball League (LMB) regular season.

The Charros will play Caliente de Durango on July 1, 2 and 3; the Algodoneros de Unión Laguna on July 11, 12 and 13; the Rieleros de Aguascalientes on July 15, 16 and 17; and the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos on July 29, 30 and 31.



Date: Throughout July

Cost: Prices vary per game

Location: Estadio Panamericano de Béisbol, Calle Sta. Lucía 373, Tepeyac, Zapopan

Frankenstein Opera and Metal Musical

This innovative staging fuses the intensity of opera with the energy of metal, offering a unique experience for lovers of musical theater and alternative genres. Expect a reinterpretation of Mary Shelley’s classic story, combining operatic voices with powerful brass arrangements, visual effects and high-impact stage production.

Date: July 26

Location: Teatro Galerías. Av. Lapizlázuli 3445, Victoria, Zapopan

Cost: 800 pesos

Attend a classical music concert om the Chapala Ribera

Residents of Chapala and the Chapala Riviera can enjoy the Quinteto de Alientos Saturnino, which will perform chamber music by composers from various parts of the Americas. This music ensemble was founded in 2017 in Aguascalientes city. It is composed of flute, oboe, clarinet, French horn and bassoon.

Date: July 6

Location: Centro para la Cultura y las Artes de la Ribera. Carretera a Chapala-Jocotepec 168, La Floresta, Ajijic

Cost: Free

Gabriela Solis is a Mexican lawyer turned full-time writer. She was born and raised in Guadalajara and covers business, culture, lifestyle and travel for Mexico News Daily. You can follow her lifestyle blog Dunas y Palmeras.