FIFA gave Sheinbaum the very first 2026 World Cup ticket. She plans to donate it

FIFA president and Mexican President
FIFA President Gianni Infantino presents President Sheinbaum with a mockup of the first ticket to the opening match of the World Cup, set for June 11, 2026, in Mexico City. She also got a real ticket. (Presidencia/Cuartoscuro.com)

President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday that she will give away the complimentary ticket she received for the opening match of the 2026 World Cup in Mexico City.

Sheinbaum welcomed Gianni Infantino, the president of the global governing body of soccer known as FIFA, to the National Palace on Thursday to discuss the preparations for the prestigious international soccer tournament. Mexico will be the site of 13 World Cup matches as it serves as joint host alongside Canada and the United States.

An aerial view of Banorte Stadium in Mexico City, formerly known as Estadio Azteca
Estadio Banorte, a remodeled version of the Mexico CIty stadium long known as Estadio Azteca, will host the opening match and ceremonies of World Cup 2026. (Rogelio Morales/Cuartoscuro)

While the pair discussed match locations, economic impact and infrastructure plans, Infantino supplemented his gift by presenting Sheinbaum with a giant replica of the front-row ticket for the inaugural match, labeled Row 1, Seat 1, Ticket No. 00001.

During her Friday morning press conference, Sheinbaum said she will be giving away the real opening match ticket.  That first match will be held at Mexico City’s Estadio Banorte (formerly Estadio Azteca) on June 11, 2026, along with the Opening Ceremonies 

“I’m thinking of giving the ticket to a young girl who likes soccer and wouldn’t have an opportunity to come to the stadium,” Sheinbaum said.

Estimates of the number of viewers of the match have run as high as 6 billion.

In a Thursday social media post, Sheinbaum expressed appreciation for Infantino’s visit, while also recognizing the historic role Mexico will play in the quadrennial tournament.

Mexico will become the first nation to host three different World Cup tournaments after serving as lone host of the 1970 and 1986 events.

“It’s going to be a very important moment for Mexico,” she said on Friday. “The eyes of the world will be upon us and, as always, Mexico’s people will be generous and filled with joy.”

In addition to the ticket, Infantino presented Sheinbaum with a replica of the coveted  World Cup trophy.

The Mexican Soccer Federation has said the tournament is expected to generate a US $3 billion economic windfall for Mexico and create roughly 24,000 jobs. Tourism revenues are projected to surpass US $1 billion from an estimated 5.5 million visitors.

In addition to Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey will serve as host cities for the matches in Mexico.

With reports from La Jornada and Infobae

