Mexico City activities that are fun for the whole family

Summer is now in full swing, bringing not only the rain and heat but school vacations too! Luckily, Mexico City and its surroundings have plenty to offer families looking for a great time. From cultural excursions and historical landmarks to vibrant markets and culinary delights, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

This summer, dare to get to know a different Mexico, one which will keep the whole family happy and entertained. Whether you’re looking for adventure, relaxation or educational experiences, Mexico City promises an unforgettable summer filled with new discoveries and cherished memories.

Lucha libre and the Antique Toy Museum, CDMX

Sites in the central Doctores neighborhood of the Cuauhtémoc have defined the Chilango culture. The Antique Toy Museum (MUJAM) has become a must-see destination, bridging the divide between generations through play. Connect with your little ones by showing them the toys you loved from your childhood and compare how the classics have evolved over the decades.

Since you’re in the area, why not catch a lucha libre show at the Arena México, the Cathedral of Lucha Libre wrestling. The venue, probably the most famous in the country, was inaugurated in 1956, and everyone who visits Mexico City should go at least once.

Entry to the Antique Toy Museum is 50 pesos. For the Lucha Libre, prices may vary depending on the fighters.

Chapultepec Zoo and Botanical Garden

The 686 sprawling hectares of Chapultepec Park are filled with nature, activities and hidden wonders to enjoy. One of the best known Chapultepec Zoo, with its new Anifibium Axolotl Museum, an amphibian conservation and protection center promoting the preservation of Mexico’s most beloved endemic animal.

Additionally, the space has workshops for children and interactive exhibition rooms. Don’t forget to buy your changuito mión — the park’s iconic water-squirting monkey headgear souvenir — at the end of the tour.

Before leaving the park, visit the Botanical Garden to contemplate the infinity of native plants and its magnificent orchid garden. Entry is free.

Estrella Biopark, México state

Kids are fascinated by animals and dinosaurs, and this park, located near Mexico City, has both. At 300 square hectares in size, you can see 500 species roaming free here. You can even feed some of them, including the giraffes. On the Jurassic River, the youngest members of your family can discover different species of (animatronic) dinosaurs, complete with roars and movement. What are you waiting for?

Bioparque Estrella is located at kilometer 38.5 of the Ixtlahuaca-Jilotepec highway, Chapa de Mota. Tickets currently costs 380 pesos, but there are usually promotions.

Africam Safari, Puebla

You can visit this animal sanctuary just two hours away from Mexico City. For more than 50 years, Africam Safari has become a must-visit for children near the capital.

Although similar to the zoo, the safari-like tour means your kids can experience nature in a more authentic setting. Africam has capybaras, elephants, flamingos, antelopes, buffalo, peccaries, hippos, lions and more. In January, the park also became home to Benito the giraffe after he was saved from a public park in Ciudad Juárez.

Entrance is 385 pesos for adults and 340 for children between 3 and 11.

Volcanic Park, Puebla

You’ll find a great option for long weekends away on the slopes of Pico de Orizaba. The Volcanic Park is not only one of the best places for children near Mexico City but also a great option to visit with friends or as a couple for a fun filled day. The natural park offers around 30 outdoor activities, including lake rides, go karts, a maze, hanging bridges and zip lines. And yes, it also has an area populated by animatronic dinosaurs to surprise the little ones.

General admission is 350 pesos and includes all activities. Volcanic Park is located in San Juan Arcos Ojo de Agua in Ciudad Serdán.

If you don’t want to leave Mexico City, there are many spaces designed specifically for the entertainment of the little ones. Check out the Papalote Children’s Museum, Hasbro City and Kidzania for more inspiration!

Camila Sánchez Bolaño is a journalist, feminist, bookseller, lecturer, and cultural promoter and is Editor in Chief of Newsweek en Español magazine.



