How to experience charro culture in Puerto Vallarta

Forget football: in Mexico, and Jalisco in particular, charrería is the name of the game. Recognized as the country’s official national sport, charrería is more than just rodeo-style competitions. It’s a cultural display of horsemanship, tradition and heritage that dates back to the 16th century — and it’s coming to life in Puerto Vallarta at the end of January.

What started as a practical way to manage livestock on sprawling haciendas evolved into a highly skilled and deeply respected art form. Think intricate rope tricks, impeccably trained horses and charros decked out in artistically embroidered suits. Since 2016, it’s been listed on Unesco’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The charros take Puerto Vallarta

Picture the Malecón buzzing with excitement as horse hooves clatter down the pavement, sombreros tip to onlookers and mariachi music fills the air. Welcome to the Maleconeada, the spirited parade that kicks off the Vallarta International Charro Championship, happening from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2 at the Lienzo Charro Miguel “Prieto” Ibarría Arena. If you’ve ever wanted to dive headfirst into the rich, leather-clad world of Mexican cowboy culture, this is the event you won’t want to miss. But beyond the pageantry and theatrics of charreria, Puerto Vallarta is deeply rooted in other cultural traditions that are integral to Mexico, from mariachi music to tequila, and the festival gives the perfect opportunity to celebrate it all.

This year’s championship promises to be just as enthralling as years past, featuring 35 of the top charro and escaramuza (female equestrian) teams from across Mexico and the United States. Among the headliners are the two-time National Champions Charros. Events include reining displays, bull riding, and the tercero de muerte (third of death) where charros expertly take down charging bulls with nothing but their lasso skills and a hefty dose of bravado.

But the events are not just about grit: elegance takes a role, too. The escaramuzas, dressed in flowing dresses that give a nod to Jalisco’s folk heritage, will wow audiences with their synchronized horseback ballet.

One of the best parts of the championship is that it’s fun for the entire family. Whether you’re a seasoned charro aficionado or a first-time spectator, the event has plenty of ways for visitors to immerse themselves in Mexico’s equestrian traditions. Expect fun crowds, food vendors serving everything from tacos al pastor to churros and lots of micheladas and tequila.

Tickets for the events are available at the arena’s box office.

Experiencing charro culture in Jalisco

For those who want to take their newfound love for charrería beyond the stands, Puerto Vallarta — and Jalisco in general — has lots of ways to get up close to charro culture.

Ride like a charro: Just a few minutes from downtown Puerto Vallarta, Rancho El Charro offers guided horseback riding tours through the mountain trails and riverbeds. The family-owned business has been around for more than three decades and they arrange tours for everyone from beginners through experienced riders.

Visit a traditional hacienda: While Puerto Vallarta proper is known more for its fishermen than its cowboys, you can take a little road trip from the coast to visit nearby traditional haciendas. Hacienda El Carmen Hotel & Spa, located in El Carmen, Jalisco, is about three hours from Puerto Vallarta. The beautiful structure dates back to the 16th century and has been converted into a lovely boutique hotel with individually decorated rooms, flower-draped courtyards, a restaurant, and a spa. While staying at the hacienda, pop over to the Pueblo Mágico of Tequila for an opportunity to sample another pillar of Mexican culture: tequila. This year marks 50 years since the official recognition of the Tequila Dominion of Origin, and what better place to celebrate than in its birthplace?

Mariachi and margaritas: Mariachi is yet another cornerstone of Jalisco culture. If you’re visiting Puerto Vallarta, make a reservation at Hacienda San Angel‘s restaurant to enjoy the weekly mariachi music. If you can’t get a reservation, you can always go for cocktails and enjoy the music, as well. You’ll find mariachi bands roaming the Malecon and the beach restaurants, too. Keep in mind that the mariachi groups that approach you on the beach will charge you for their performances.

Shop for Mexican embroidery: Local artisan shops in Puerto Vallarta can have you dressing the part. Makpalli, for example, specializes in handmade embroidery on shirts, hats and dresses. For beautiful leather, from hats and belts to boots and equestrian equipment, Art with Leather is one of the best shops in the Zona Romántica.

Puerto Vallarta’s traditions run deep, and charreria is no exception. The International Charro Championship is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of Mexico’s heritage and a chance for travelers to witness the passion and dedication that goes into this cultural event. Whether you’re here for the competitions, the colorful parade or the tequila and tacos, this is a Vallarta experience that will truly give travelers something to talk about beyond the beautiful beaches and shoreline resorts.

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com