I love going to the dentist…in Mexico

I realize it’s not just me: most people hate going to the dentist. And when people think Mexico plus healthcare, they ask the question: Is a Mexican dentist safe? Well, I can safely say that my experiences have been safe, caring, and relaxing. My dentist genuinely cares. He is warm, well educated, very professional, easy to get an appointment with, and I never have to wait.

One of life’s ickiest experiences isn’t scary anymore! In Mexico, I don’t dread it. My dental emergencies, both times, have been outstanding experiences. Now I understand why dental travel is a thing.

How much does dental work cost in Mexico?

Mexican dentists are very affordable and well-priced. Ask yourself this: How much does an annual checkup with your dentist cost where you live? To give you an idea of the affordability, I’ll give you an example. My emergency visit to the dentist a couple of months ago was US $26.

With a huge and painful swelling in my jaw, I knew I couldn’t put off a dentist visit any longer. I had to get an appointment— right away. I got one that afternoon. But that’s not the astonishing part. The astonishing part is that the visit was only 500 pesos (US $26). Yes, that’s total. 500 pesos for everything.

This included the consultation and dental x-rays, plus a second consultation with a specialist and a procedure that had to be done on the spot. I’ll spare you the details.

Suffice it to say it wasn’t a little thing we were dealing with. I was looking at two weeks of two types of antibiotics plus three antibiotic shots. Those were cheap too: a nurse at the pharmacy gave me the injection for 20 pesos, or about a dollar (fluctuating exchange rates be damned). After antibiotics, an extraction of the infected molar would have to happen.

Professional and caring

Like all of Mexican healthcare, the warmth of dental professionals is amazing. As is the state-of-the-art equipment. Sparkling-clean implements were laid out. But my favorite was the comfy reclining chair. I’m not joking, I almost had a nap while waiting for the local anesthesia to take effect.

My lovely dentist, Dr Poot (pronounced Pot), kept asking if I was okay. He put on soft music to help my nerves as I find that the dentist can be a bit of a stress trigger. Plus, I don’t mind sharing that when it comes to a big ouchie like this, I get a little scared. Both about the pain and the cost. Like most people who know they’re in for major dental work, I guess.

The whole visit was smooth sailing and stress-free. Afterward, at the pharmacy, it was the same thing. The nurse giving me an antibiotic injection at the pharmacy was very sweet, calling me “cariño,” and I didn’t feel a thing. It was the best injection I’ve ever had.

Major dental work wasn’t stressful

If you’re curious about the price for my molar extraction, it was 2000 pesos, $116 US. Now I know back home in Australia it would have been more like $1,000 dollars. Molars are the most expensive teeth to have taken out. But here in Mexico, this 2,000 pesos included everything. X-rays to see that the infection had gone down sufficiently. Along with the anesthetic and the extraction procedure.

As it turns out, it wasn’t easy. Fun fact: Human molars normally have two roots. My molar had three roots. So this extraction was not only going to take longer, but he had to work really hard to get it out. It was not a fun experience.

Even so, the whole thing took less than an hour, and I didn’t feel a thing. That in itself amazed me. While I lay back listening to soothing Spanish guitar, Dr Poot kept asking if I was alright. As if that was the most important thing. I must say, he’s the kindest dentist I’ve ever had.

Do I recommend a Mexican dentist?

Yes. I highly recommend Mexican dentists. If you’re worried about a Mexican dentist being safe, don’t be. They are caring, warm, professional, and genuinely care about your well-being. Reflecting on this whole experience, I can see why dental travel is on the rise. It’s a win-win. With the money you save, you can have a holiday while recovering. Even with a holiday, it is still probably cheaper than getting major dental work done in the US.

The warmth of the Mexican people makes them excellent healthcare professionals. They genuinely care. About you as a person and your comfort while being treated. This goes for specialists, doctors, dentists, and surgeons. I’ve lived in Mexico for eight years. During that time, I’ve had two trips to the dentist. Each time, the visits have been fantastic. So much so, that now I’m not scared to go to the dentist anymore. In fact, I love going to the dentist, in Mexico. I think I’d still be anxious back home, but here in Mexico, it’s great.

Mexico Correspondent for International Living, Bel is an experienced writer, author, photographer and videographer with 500+ articles published both in print and across digital platforms. Living in the Mexican Caribbean for over 7 years now she’s in love with Mexico and has no plans to go anywhere anytime soon.