Inside the Coahuila quinceañera that reportedly cost 65 million pesos

A 65-million-peso (US $3M) quinceañera extravaganza in the northern state of Coahuila stirred up social media activity last week, with some users gawking at the stunning images of the outsized 15th birthday celebration.

Others criticized the amount of money spent on a birthday party.

In Mexico, it is customary to celebrate a girl’s 15th birthday with a special bash. In Latin American culture, the event marks the passage of a young girl from childhood to adulthood. It is also used to announce the new young adult woman’s entrance into society in the company of family and friends.

While the newspaper Milenio identified the quinceañera as Victoria Quiroz, official confirmation was not forthcoming, leading to speculation about the source of the party’s financing, which was “presumed to have cost 65 million pesos,” according to Milenio. However, photos and video footage of the event were made public such that details of the party — held on Jan. 11 — were readily available.

Victoria’s Undersea World was organized by Javier Bredée, who is considered the premier event planner in northern Mexico, according to the newspaper El Universal. Bredée became famous thanks to some of his creations on behalf of influencer Andy Benavides who is well-known for his fastuous celebrations.

Via a series of TikTok videos, Bredée showed off the magical underwater adventure which gave off the feel of being inside an aquarium. The content includes how the 2,000-square-meter structure was built, a description of the invitations (patterned after the annual Tomorrowland festival in Belgium), as well as videos of the 16 food vendors and the musical performers present at the event.

At the center of the arena was a revolving 360-degree stage lit up by lights and lasers surrounded by elaborate ocean-themed decorations and sculptures of jellyfish, seahorses and coral reefs designed by Las Fabricadores from Iztapalapa in Mexico City.

Guests entered the “Undersea World” past an elaborate waterfall and six-foot-long sculptures of turtles and seahorses that led to a coral reef-lined tunnel, where ballerinas dressed as jellyfish greeted them.

Inside, they were treated to extravagant presentations and performances including stilt walkers, and musical entertainment from Luis R. Conriquez, known for his narco-corridos and Sinaloa-style genres, as well as the norteño band Los Tucanes de Tijuana.

Appetizers such as pizza, tacos and snacks from brand-name companies including Krispy Kreme, Bobalicious, Cinnabon, La La Land Café, Chick-Fil-A, Ladurée México and Crumbl Cookies were available to sample.

And who is Victoria Quiroz, the star of this lavish celebration?

Victoria is believed to be the daughter of Arturo Quiroz, a well-known Coahuila entrepreneur who owns and operates the ubiquitous Petro Laguna gas stations in the state.

With reports from Milenio, Los Noticieristas and El Universal