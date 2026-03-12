Upstart Italy knocks Mexico out of World Baseball Classic . . . and the Olympics

Mexico had a chance to avenge its loss to Team USA and knock the Stars-and-Stripes out of the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday when it took on Italy in its group-stage finale at Houston’s Daikin Park.

All coach Benji Gil’s team had to do was defeat the upstart Italians, who had stunned the favored Americans a night earlier.

Italy vs. Mexico 2026 World Baseball Classic | Game Highlights

Watch this video on YouTube

But the unheralded European nine were not suffering a hangover after shocking the baseball universe with its 8-6 victory over the U.S. on Tuesday.

Instead, Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino slugged three homers — a WBC single-game record — and six Italian hurlers silenced Mexico’s bats in a 9-1 rout, sending El Tri packing.

As a result, Mexico was eliminated in the first round of the WBC for the third time in the past four tournaments. The loss also ended the team’s chances of participating in the 2028 Olympics, since not enough opportunities remain to meet the qualifying requirements and only the United States is considered a host nation for baseball.

The Mexican club started strong this year, defeating Great Britain 8-2 then routing Brazil 16-0 to position itself in first place in Pool B.

But a 5-3 loss to Team USA on Monday left Mexico needing a win against Italy. However, starting pitcher Javier Assad (Chicago Cubs) came up wanting and after Pasquantino clubbed a round-tripper to lead off the second inning, Italy never looked back.

Mexico struggled to figure out Philadelphia Phillies ace Aaron Nola, who struck out five in five innings of work. By the time St. Louis Cardinals reliever Gordon Graceffo took over for Nola in the sixth inning, Mexico trailed 6-0.

Mexico managed just one hit over the final four innings, while Italy added three more runs to cruise to victory and claim the top spot in Pool B.

The team’s only run came in the bottom of the seventh when, trailing 7-0, Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alex Thomas came up to bat with the bases loaded and nobody out.

Thomas was fooled on a breaking pitch, managing just a slow bouncer to first base that plated Joey Meneses and moved the other runners up a base. But the potential rally was snuffed out as Rowdy Téllez lined out to first and Jarren Duran struck out, ending the threat.

The outcome allowed Team USA to finish in second place and advance to the quarterfinals alongside Italy.

Italy has now defeated Mexico all three times they’ve faced each other in WBC play.

With reports from ESPN, La Afición, USA Today and Al Bat