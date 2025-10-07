Karol G launches her own Cristalino tequila with SMA-based Casa Dragones

San Miguel de Allende–based distillery Casa Dragones has unveiled its latest release: 200 Copas, a Cristalino tequila crafted with Colombian pop star Karol G.

Announced on Sept. 25, the launch marks Casa Dragones’ first foray into Cristalino tequila, a style that has become popular over the past decade.

Introducing 200 Copas By Casa Dragones — Crafted Especially For Karol G

Cristalino is tequila that has been aged — typically añejo or extra añejo — and has undergone an extra filtration process, often using activated charcoal, to remove the color gained during barrel aging.

The crystal-clear tequila is produced exclusively in Mexico, joining a Casa Dragones lineup that has been celebrated for innovation under the leadership of the world’s first female master tequila maker, Bertha González Nieves.

Based on Karol G’s hit song “200 Copas,” the new tequila is crafted from 100% Blue Weber agave and aged for over 12 months in custom American oak barrels. It’s a small-batch tequila, with just 500 cases produced at a time.

González Nieves said the focus is on “authenticity” and “artisanal mastery.” The tequila has been described as having citrus and floral notes, with a palate of almond, roasted agave and plum.

Beyond being the brand’s ambassador, Karol G reportedly contributed to recipe development and design, tying the project to her Grammy-winning career and her 2021 song, “200 Copas.”

The song, which blends regional Mexican influences, reached No. 28 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart.

Karol G, who was born Carolina Giraldo Navarro, said the inspiration for the tequila was twofold: a special night with friends over tequila, and the recording of the song’s video, which included many of her closest friends.

Karol G received a Grammy Award last year for best música urbana album for “Mañana Será Bonito,” and has also won six Latin Grammy Awards. She will be headlining the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2026, making her the first Latin woman to headline the massive, six-day concert in the California desert.

She said her experiences in Mexico and admiration for its traditions shaped the direction of the 200 Copas project, which she worked on with González Nieves for three years.

The tequila went on sale in Mexico last week and will be available in the United States and Colombia in 2026.

More information is available on the Casa Dragones website.

With reports from Infobae, Remezcla, PR Newswire and Rolling Stone