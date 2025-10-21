For Guadalajara’s indie-rock fans, the drought is finally over: Keane, Morrissey and more to play this fall

While Guadalajara is known for its rich cultural heritage and the birthplace of mariachi music, far less recognized is its vibrant alternative music scene.

After a difficult patch that saw the Corona Capital GDL festival go on hiatus, the closure of Guanamor Teatro Studio for renovations and a management change and construction issues delaying the brand-new Guadalajara Arena’s opening, things are finally getting back on track (musically speaking) for La Perla Tapatía.

This fall, Guadalajara’s live music calendar is jam-packed. Here are four events that diehard alt-rock/indie music fans should have on their radar.

Brian Jonestown Massacre

The Brian Jonestown Massacre - Anemone (Glastonbury 2025)

Indie rock veterans The Brian Jonestown Massacre performing at the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival in June.

I first became a fan of Brian Jonestown Massacre after watching “Dig!,” the critically acclaimed (and totally loco) 2004 documentary chronicling the love/hate relationship between BJM and rival band, the Dandy Warhols.

Formed by Anton Newcombe in San Francisco back in the early 1990s, BJM never achieved big stardom, but it developed an intensely loyal following. The band’s lush, ethereal sound harkens back to 1960s psychedelic-rock and blues (think early Rolling Stones) with a twist all their own.

If new to the band, check out the instantly captivating “Straight Up and Down” — best known as the theme from HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire” — or the bluesy “Anemone,” which was featured in a 2021 documentary about chef Anthony Bourdain.

At a live BJM show, the wildcard is always Newcombe himself — a man equal parts musical savant and mercurial diva. If I may use a tired cliché, their shows are like a box of chocolates — you never know what you’re going to get. And that’s part of the fun.

Brian Jonestown Massacre performs at C4 Concert House in Guadalajara on October 23. Tickets are available at TicketNow.

Morrissey

Morrissey Mexico 2018 Everyday Is Like Sunday - First of the Gang to Die

Morrissey plays to excited fans at the Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City in 2018.

Lead singer and lyricist of the seminal 1980s band The Smiths, Steven Patrick Morrissey is headed to Guadalajara in early November.

Mexicans (and especially Mexican Americans) have long adored Morrissey. Some speculate that the intense connection stems from his writing’s similarity to Mexican ranchera music, which also embraces themes of alienation and longing.

But I don’t think you have to dig that deep to explain Morrissey’s appeal in Mexico. This handsome devil with a slick pompadour, enchanting voice and dark, melancholy lyrics seems quintessentially Latin. Add to it his brooding persona and witty observations that evoke a modern-day Oscar Wilde, and his cult-like following is no surprise.

For his part, Morrissey loves Mexico back, having once declared onstage, “I wish I was born Mexican, but it’s too late for that now.”

Lately, Morrissey’s diva-like antics and penchant for cancelling concerts has rubbed some the wrong way. It leaves me feeling like holding a ticket to a Morrissey concert is a bit of a gamble. But once you’ve seen Morrissey live, I’m guessing you’ll roll the dice again.

Morrissey performs (hopefully) at Telmex Auditorium in Zapopan on November 4. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.

Corona Capital Guadalajara 2025

Corona Capital returns to Guadalajara this fall as an “extension” of the annual 3-day music festival in CDMX. Following a two-year hiatus in Jalisco’s capital, the 2025 edition moves to the campus of UAG in Zapopan for one day only.

The lineup features three talented European bands that hit it big in the early 2000s. Set to headline the event is Keane, the British alt-rock quartet.

More than 20 years after the release of its multiplatinum debut album Hopes and Fears, Keane is still known for its gorgeous, piano-driven melodies and Tom Chaplin’s rich falsetto vocals. Through sincerity and musicianship, they’re one of those rare bands with no need for flashy stagecraft or gimmicks to connect with fans.

Also on the bill is Grammy-winning, French synth-pop darlings Phoenix, making their first trip to Guadalajara since headlining Corona Capital back in 2019. Rounding out the lineup is Britpop duo The Kooks, who are touring in support of their new album “Never/Know.”

Corona Capital rolls into Estadio 3 de Marzo on the campus of Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara (in Zapopan) on November 6. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.

The Echoes Festival

Foster The People - Lost in space | Pa'l Norte 2025 ( Paradise state of mind Tour, Monterrey )

Headlining the Echoes Festival will be Foster the People, seen here performing at the P’al Norte Festival in Monterrey this year in April.

Returning to Guadalajara for its third edition, the Echoes Festival is the city’s only homegrown indie music festival. The lineup announced thus far includes alt-rock, electronic and jazz musical acts, along with art and culinary offerings.

Headlining the event is Los Angeles-based Foster the People. With an upbeat, danceable music catalog spanning nearly 15 years, FTP is a festival-circuit mainstay.

Composer and lead singer Mark Foster honed his craft as a jingle writer and D.J. before breaking through with Foster The People back in 2010. Even those who don’t follow the band will likely recognize the irresistible “Pumped Up Kicks,” which Foster initially released as a free download on his website before he landed a record deal.

Additional acts on the bill include Cuco, Two Feet, Puma Blue, and Disco Bahia.

This year’s Echoes Festival takes place in Tesistown, a grassy, open-air venue far removed from Guadalajara’s typical urban chaos (but reachable via mass transit). The event’s previous location is now an IKEA store, sigh.

Echoes Festival is happening in La Cuchilla, Jalisco (about 1 hour northwest of Guadalajara Centro) on November 29. General admission and VIP tickets are available at Fever.

After discovering that life in Mexico was a lot more fun than working in corporate America, Dawn Stoner moved to Guadalajara in 2022, where she lives with her husband, two cats and Tapatío rescue dog. Her blog livewellmexico.com helps expats live their best life south of the border.