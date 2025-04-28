Monday, April 28, 2025
HomeLifestyle
LifestyleMexico City Plus

Lady Gaga enchants Mexican audience with special message in Spanish

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Lady Gaga speaks to a concert audience from a balcony draped with a Mexican flag
Lady Gaga surprised Mexico City fans with a message in Spanish dedicated to her "beautiful little monsters." (X)

Lady Gaga made a triumphant return to Mexico City over the weekend, thrilling more than 61,000 fans each night at Estadio GNP Seguros with a theatrical spectacle and heartfelt messages delivered in Spanish.

The pop superstar, back in Mexico for the first time in 13 years, kicked off her “¡Viva La Mayhem!” tour with Saturday and Sunday night shows that blended her biggest hits, new material and elaborate staging.

Opening the first portion of a five-chapter show, Gaga was backed by a monumental stage structure reminiscent of a decaying, neo-Baroque opera house, in keeping with the spirit of “Mayhem,” her eighth and latest album and the impetus for her new world tour.

In a red dress that transformed into a cage, Gaga spoke to the audience “in perfect Spanish,” according to the digital news source Infobae, launching into “Bloody Mary” and “Abracadabra” as dancers emerged around her.

“To all my beautiful little monsters, tonight it’s an honor for me to be here in this beautiful country performing for you,” Gaga said in Spanish, drawing a thunderous ovation from her “little monsters” (her diehard fans) as she waved the Mexican flag. “I’ve worked hard on stage tonight to show you how much I admire and respect you … I’m happy to be back after 13 years.”

The concert featured nearly 30 dancers, moving platforms and a setlist of 28 songs.

Fresh off a “test run” at the Coachella festival earlier this month, the staging presented a narrative of Gaga’s internal struggle between light and darkness. In one chapter, she is lying at ground-level on a sandy grave and interacting with skeletons, before being reborn as sort of an angel-monster.

She performed classics such as “Poker Face,” “Born This Way” and “Bad Romance,” as well as new tracks from “Mayhem.” She debuted “Blade of Grass,” a song dedicated to her fiancé, Michael Polansky, and delivered an emotional piano rendition of “Shallow.”

“Mexico City is a special place in my heart because it’s where I finished my first stadium tour,” Gaga said. “I’m proud to share this moment with you again, only this time, it’s not the end, but the beginning.”

Adding to the excitement, pop star Katy Perry attended the Sunday night show. Perry was in Mexico City for her own tour, which included three dates at Mexico City Arena and has since moved on to Monterrey Arena for two shows.

Perry praised Gaga on Instagram, writing, “Show was MAGNIFICA! … So proud of you and grateful to grow up together @ladygaga Love u.”

With reports from Infobae, El País and Associated Press

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Earthquake alert drill in Mexico

How to prepare for Tuesday’s earthquake alert drill 

MND Staff - 0
The earthquake drill, set for 11:30 a.m. tomorrow, will test Mexico's alert system and give residents an opportunity to practice potentially life-saving actions in the event of a disaster.
President Sheinbaum raises a fist while standing next to a military engineer

Sheinbaum inaugurates work on CDMX-Querétaro train

MND Staff - 2
Though estimated costs have ballooned, the president promised the new rail line would be complete by the end of 2027.
Joaquín Nieman celebrating his LIV tournament win with a taco on Sunday evening.

Niemann claims victory — and tacos — at LIV Golf Mexico City tournament

MND Staff - 0
Chile's "Joaco" Niemann, 26, won his third LIV Golf title of the season in Mexico City on Sunday, securing his spot in the 2025 U.S. Open.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC