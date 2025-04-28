Lady Gaga enchants Mexican audience with special message in Spanish

Lady Gaga made a triumphant return to Mexico City over the weekend, thrilling more than 61,000 fans each night at Estadio GNP Seguros with a theatrical spectacle and heartfelt messages delivered in Spanish.

The pop superstar, back in Mexico for the first time in 13 years, kicked off her “¡Viva La Mayhem!” tour with Saturday and Sunday night shows that blended her biggest hits, new material and elaborate staging.

Opening the first portion of a five-chapter show, Gaga was backed by a monumental stage structure reminiscent of a decaying, neo-Baroque opera house, in keeping with the spirit of “Mayhem,” her eighth and latest album and the impetus for her new world tour.

In a red dress that transformed into a cage, Gaga spoke to the audience “in perfect Spanish,” according to the digital news source Infobae, launching into “Bloody Mary” and “Abracadabra” as dancers emerged around her.

“To all my beautiful little monsters, tonight it’s an honor for me to be here in this beautiful country performing for you,” Gaga said in Spanish, drawing a thunderous ovation from her “little monsters” (her diehard fans) as she waved the Mexican flag. “I’ve worked hard on stage tonight to show you how much I admire and respect you … I’m happy to be back after 13 years.”

The concert featured nearly 30 dancers, moving platforms and a setlist of 28 songs.

LE DIRÉ A MIS NIETOS QUE ESTE FUE EL GRITO DE INDEPENDENCIA. 🇲🇽 VIVA LA MAYHEM LADY GAGA! @ladygaga pic.twitter.com/XgNibj1cNk — ᴅɪᴇɢᴏ (@diegoacst) April 27, 2025

Fresh off a “test run” at the Coachella festival earlier this month, the staging presented a narrative of Gaga’s internal struggle between light and darkness. In one chapter, she is lying at ground-level on a sandy grave and interacting with skeletons, before being reborn as sort of an angel-monster.

She performed classics such as “Poker Face,” “Born This Way” and “Bad Romance,” as well as new tracks from “Mayhem.” She debuted “Blade of Grass,” a song dedicated to her fiancé, Michael Polansky, and delivered an emotional piano rendition of “Shallow.”

“Mexico City is a special place in my heart because it’s where I finished my first stadium tour,” Gaga said. “I’m proud to share this moment with you again, only this time, it’s not the end, but the beginning.”

Adding to the excitement, pop star Katy Perry attended the Sunday night show. Perry was in Mexico City for her own tour, which included three dates at Mexico City Arena and has since moved on to Monterrey Arena for two shows.

Perry praised Gaga on Instagram, writing, “Show was MAGNIFICA! … So proud of you and grateful to grow up together @ladygaga Love u.”

With reports from Infobae, El País and Associated Press