Got 1 min? A long weekend and Semana Santa fill March with public holidays

March 21 is a national holiday in Mexico, marking the birth of Benito Juárez, a national hero and president of Mexico from 1858 to 1872.

To commemorate the day, the third Monday of March is usually a public holiday, making it a three-day weekend. However, all schools affiliated with the National Ministry of Education (SEP) will have a four-day weekend this year.

The four-day weekend applies only to elementary and middle school students. For high school and college students, as well as regular employees, the holiday weekend will include Saturday, March 16, through Monday, March 18.

What are the official school holidays on the March calendar?

According to the calendar for the 2023-2024 school year, students will have a long weekend starting on Friday, March 15 through Monday, March 18. On Tuesday March 19, students go back to school.

The first day of the long weekend is an administrative work day, according to the SEP. The last day is a public holiday in commemoration of the birth of Benito Juárez.

Shortly after the long weekend, students will welcome the Semana Santa (Holy Week) break, which often coincides with spring break in the U.S. and Canada.

The two-week break includes the Holy Week and Easter Week. It starts on Monday, March 25, and ends on Friday, April 5. Students go back to school on Monday, April 8.

How many days will students be out of school?

Including weekends, students will be out of school for 13 days in March. In April, students will be out of school for eight days during Easter Week.

What are the official holidays for banks?

As part of the Holy Week celebrations, banks in Mexico will remain closed on March 28 and 29, which fall on Good Thursday and Good Friday respectively. For the rest of the week, their branches will remain open at regular hours.

Banks will also be closed on March 18.

