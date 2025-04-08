Mexico celebrates historic Diving World Cup performance at home in GDL

Diving, a sport at which Mexico has historically excelled, drew national pride once again in the latest edition of the World Aquatics Diving World Cup in Guadalajara, Jalisco, with two golds and four silver medals.

The competition took place from April 3 to 6, at the Zapopan Aquatic Center.

A historic silver for the Cueva sisters

Fourteen-year-old twins Mía and Lía Cueva Lobato, from Guadalajara, took home a historic silver medal in the women’s 3-meter synchronized springboard final, earning an impressive 298.08 points across five rounds.

The podium included China, who took the gold, and Australia, who earned the bronze.

After securing the gold, Lía revealed that the twins dream of representing Mexico in the upcoming Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028.

“This is [just] the beginning,” Lía said. “We’ll try to give it our all in the competitions that follow and reach our goal, the Los Angeles Olympic Games.”

The Cueva sisters began diving at 11 years old following the lead of their sister Suri, who also participated in Guadalajara’s Diving World Cup. The sister’s participation marked the first time three siblings represented Mexico in a world diving competition. This was also the twin’s first-ever international diving competition.

Mexico’s male divers take home two golds

In a historic synchronized performance, Osmar Olvera and Juan Celaya became the first Mexicans to win a Diving World Cup title on April 6.

The Olympic duo that brought home a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics were crowned champions on Sunday in the three-meter springboard synchronized diving competition, with a final score of 430.23 points. The runner-up spot went to China, while the bronze went to Great Britain.

In an interview with ESPN, Olvera noted that “it is a feat in any competition to beat the Chinese.” Meanwhile, Celaya, who holds one gold and one silver medal from previous world cups, said that listening to the national anthem from the podium and seeing the support of the crowds and his family — in his home country — “is the most beautiful thing.”

Sunday’s second gold was secured by Randal Willars in the 10-meter platform competition, marking a historic day for Mexican divers.

HISTORY MADE 🇲🇽🥇

Randal Willars Valdez claims his first-ever #Diving World Cup gold — and he did it in front of a roaring home crowd in Guadalajara!

Flawless dives, massive score (547.70), and a golden moment for Mexico! 💥 pic.twitter.com/N3vPLlXetP — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) April 7, 2025

Adding another silver to Mexico’s medal tally, Alejandra Estudillo and Gabriela Agúndez (also a medalist at Tokyo 2020), took silver in the women’s synchronized event.

Willars and partner Kevin Berlin also bounced back after missing out on a medal at Paris 2024 to take silver in the men’s synchronized platform contest.

In the individual 3-meter springboard competition, Celaya also claimed another silver medal, rounding out a brilliant performance for the host country.

