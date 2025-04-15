Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Mexico ranks among top Latin American countries for quality of life, led by Querétaro

By MND Staff
Mexicans enjoying books and great quality of life
With a score of 126.3 in Numbeo’s quality of life index, Mexico came in as the No. 4 country in Latin America with the highest quality of life index. (Magdalena Montiel/Cuartoscuro)

Mexico is one of the top five countries in the Latin American region with the best quality of life, according to a recent survey conducted by the global living database Numbeo.

With a score of 126.3 in Numbeo’s quality of life index, Mexico came in as the No. 4 country in Latin America with the highest quality of life index, only after Ecuador (128.5), Costa Rica (129.4) and Uruguay (139.8).

Numbeo’s data is generated from voluntary user input and surveys, meaning the rankings reflect user perceptions and experiences rather than quantitative figures. The survey responses can include aspects such as food prices, rent, utilities and salaries. The 2025 edition of Numbeo’s survey collected data from the last three years.  

In Mexico, the cities with the highest quality of life include Querétaro (165.1), Guadalajara (124), Monterrey (119.4) and Mexico City (88). 

Furthermore, these cities made it to the ranking of the top 78 cities with the best quality of life in the American continent, in the following order: Querétaro (No. 41), Guadalajara (No. 62), Monterrey (No. 68), and Mexico City (No. 77). 

The top five cities with the best quality of life in the world include The Hague (Netherlands), Luxembourg (Luxembourg), Groningen (Netherlands), Eindhoven (Netherlands) and Bern (Switzerland).  

The cities with the best quality of life in Mexico

Located in central Mexico, just 222 kilometers from Mexico City, Querétaro has become a satellite of sorts for Mexico City, with thousands of workers commuting daily between the two cities.

Its historic center is a UNESCO World Heritage site, reflecting the viceregal architectural splendor. With nearly one million residents, Querétaro has kept its provincial town character despite large manufacturing plants having relocated to the city’s outskirts.

Querétaro: A cultural gem and an economic powerhouse

Guadalajara, on the other hand, is Mexico’s second-largest city. With over 5.2 million inhabitants, the capital of the state of Jalisco is a cosmopolitan city with an excellently connected international airport and modern highway network. The city also made it to the top of Mexico News Daily’s ranking of the best cities to live in Mexico

Meanwhile, Monterrey, in the northern state of Nuevo León, is Mexico’s industrial powerhouse. With multi-million dollar investments being rolled out regularly, the northern city consistently ranks as one of Mexico’s wealthiest regions. According to official figures, residents of Nuevo León live longer than Mexicans in any other state, and their life expectancy is getting better every year. 

Finally, known for its wide cultural offer and diverse culinary scene, Mexico City also made it to MND’s ranking of the best cities to live in Mexico. With 16 boroughs and over 1,800 neighborhoods, Mexico City offers a wide variety of culture, art, history, music, restaurants and more.

Furthermore, Mexico City was recently crowned the friendliest city in the world by the World Population Review. 

