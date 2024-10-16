Wednesday, October 16, 2024
El Tri beats USMNT 2-0 for the first time in 5 years

Mexican player disputes a ball with the American opponent.
Mexico beat the US 2-0 in a Concacaf friendly match held in Guadalajara on Tuesday. (Fernando Carranza García/Cuartoscuro)

Raúl Jiménez recorded a goal and added an assist to lead Mexico to a 2-0 win over the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) in an international soccer friendly at Guadalajara’s Estadio Akron on Tuesday night.

The victory was Mexico’s first over Team USA in more than five years and ended a seven-match unbeaten streak (5-2-0) for the Americans.

Jiménez, a Fulham forward, fired home a free kick from 24 meters to put El Tri, as Mexico’s men’s team is known, ahead in minute 22. It was the 34th goal in a national team jersey for the 33-year-old forward, lifting him into fifth place on Mexico’s all-time scoring list.

Playing with the advantage, Mexico pressured the U.S. team in midfield, surrounding lone forward Josh Sargent and keeping Mauricio Pochettino’s men from generating any threats.

Less than four minutes into the second half, El Tri struck again with Jiménez playing a key role.

Stuck near the sideline in his own end, midfielder Luis Romo found Orbelín Pineda on the other side of midfield with a lovely ball. Pineda trapped the pass, spun and quickly volleyed a diagonal lead pass to Jiménez flashing free down the right channel. 

Andrés Guardado says goodbye to the Mexican National Team, this in a friendly match between the Mexico vs. United States teams.
Long-time captain Andrés Guardado said goodbye to the Mexican National Team during Tuesday’s match against the United States. (Fernando Carranza García/Cuartoscuro)

The former América star dribbled into the box, skidding to a halt as defender Tim Ream challenged him and tugged him off the ball. Jiménez recovered, chased Ream and executed a neat sliding scissors tackle, sending the ball to teammate César Huerta near the penalty spot. Huerta coolly sidestepped Miles Robinson and slotted home past sprawling U.S. keeper Matt Turner to make it 2-0.

The two-goal deficit failed to spark a reaction from a beleaguered Team USA playing without seven starters. The Americans didn’t get their first shot on goal until minute 79 and their first shot of any kind — a muffed volley attempt by left-back Kristoffer Lund — came only 15 minutes earlier.

The game served as a tribute match for long-time captain Andrés Guardado who announced his retirement from El Tri. Guardado, 38, started and played 19 minutes before coming off to a standing ovation from the 43,537 fans in attendance, getting hugs from teammates and handshakes from some U.S. players. 

Being a friendly match, however, the loss does little to alter Team USA’s claim to being the top club in the Concacaf region.

Players from both sides now return to club duty for four weeks before the next international window during which time the games will be for real. 

Mexico will face Honduras twice (once at home and once on the road) in a Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal series, while the U.S. team is matched up against Jamaica in the same tournament.

The game served as a tribute match for long-time captain Andrés Guardado who announced his retirement from El Tri. Guardado, 38, started and played 19 minutes before coming off to a standing ovation from the 43,537 fans in attendance, getting hugs from teammates and handshakes from some U.S. players. 

With reports from CNN, Our Esquina, The Washington Post, ESPN and Reuters

 

