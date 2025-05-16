New report ranks Mexico as one of the best countries for retirees

In news that will come as no surprise to retirees in Mexico, International Living has rated the country as one of the best places in the world to retire.

Mexico ranked fourth in the world among retirement destinations, according to the Global Retirement Index 2025.

The report, conducted by research company Mercer, analyzed over 40 countries to determine which offer the best retirement conditions. Mexico stands out as a country combining a low cost of living, good access to health care, a pleasant climate and ease of integration into local communities.

“Mexico is a vibrant and diverse retirement destination,” the report says. “The country combines affordability, culture, and warm communities, making it a perennial favorite for North American expats.”

The Index draws from first-hand experiences of Mercer’s correspondents and contributors who have lived in these retirement destinations for years. “They’re not tourists or casual observers,” the report says. “They’re embedded in the communities they report on.”

The results are based on 43 indicators grouped into four major categories:

Financial security, which considers access to pensions, social security and savings capacity. Health, which includes quality of medical care, life expectancy and healthcare infrastructure. Quality of life, which looks into the environment, basic services and water and air quality. Personal well-being, which involves happiness, satisfaction, access to community and social life.

Mexico’s results highlight the wide array of destinations for expats to choose from. The report mentions destinations like the UNESCO World Heritage Site of San Miguel de Allende, the cities of Guanajuato and Querétaro, both up-and-coming wine and gourmet destinations, the sandy beaches of the Riviera Maya, or the towns around Lake Chapala.

Addressing safety concerns, Mexico correspondent Bel Woodhouse said the country is a safe and rewarding retirement destination “provided you use common sense.”

For Woodhouse, Mexico has allowed her to live her dream life.

“Overall, Mexico ticks all the boxes for me. The abundant natural beauty, warm and friendly people, amazing food, healthier lifestyle, and low cost of living allow me to live the life I always dreamed of,” Woodhouse said.

Besides Mexico, the top 10 of the best countries to retire include Panamá (No. 1) Portugal (No. 2), Costa Rica (No. 3), Francia (No. 5), Spain (No. 6) Malaysia (No. 7), Greece (No. 8), Italy (No. 9) and Thailand (No. 10).

