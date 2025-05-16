Friday, May 16, 2025
HomeEl Bajío
El BajíoLifestyleYucatan Peninsula

New report ranks Mexico as one of the best countries for retirees

MND Staff
By MND Staff
1
Sunset in San Miguel de Allende
Retirees praise Mexico, and towns like San Miguel de Allende (pictured) for affordability, natural beauty and friendly locals. (Lauren King/Unsplash)

In news that will come as no surprise to retirees in Mexico, International Living has rated the country as one of the best places in the world to retire.

Mexico ranked fourth in the world among retirement destinations, according to the Global Retirement Index 2025

The report, conducted by research company Mercer, analyzed over 40 countries to determine which offer the best retirement conditions. Mexico stands out as a country combining a low cost of living, good access to health care, a pleasant climate and ease of integration into local communities.

The malecón in Chapala, one of Mexico's popular destinations for retirees.
Scenic view of The Malecón in Chapala, a top retirement destination in Mexico.

“Mexico is a vibrant and diverse retirement destination,” the report says. “The country combines affordability, culture, and warm communities, making it a perennial favorite for North American expats.”

The Index draws from first-hand experiences of Mercer’s correspondents and contributors who have lived in these retirement destinations for years. “They’re not tourists or casual observers,” the report says. “They’re embedded in the communities they report on.”

The results are based on 43 indicators grouped into four major categories:

  1. Financial security, which considers access to pensions, social security and savings capacity.
  2. Health, which includes quality of medical care, life expectancy and healthcare infrastructure.
  3. Quality of life, which looks into the environment, basic services and water and air quality.
  4. Personal well-being, which involves happiness, satisfaction, access to community and social life.

Mexico’s results highlight the wide array of destinations for expats to choose from. The report mentions destinations like the UNESCO World Heritage Site of San Miguel de Allende, the cities of Guanajuato and Querétaro, both up-and-coming wine and gourmet destinations, the sandy beaches of the Riviera Maya, or the towns around Lake Chapala.

Addressing safety concerns, Mexico correspondent Bel Woodhouse said the country is a safe and rewarding retirement destination “provided you use common sense.”

For Woodhouse, Mexico has allowed her to live her dream life. 

“Overall, Mexico ticks all the boxes for me. The abundant natural beauty, warm and friendly people, amazing food, healthier lifestyle, and low cost of living allow me to live the life I always dreamed of,” Woodhouse said. 

Besides Mexico, the top 10 of the best countries to retire include Panamá (No. 1) Portugal (No. 2), Costa Rica (No. 3), Francia (No. 5), Spain (No. 6) Malaysia (No. 7), Greece (No. 8), Italy (No. 9) and Thailand (No. 10). 

Mexico News Daily

1 COMMENT

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
A giant cannabis tree outside overtaking the facade of a stone and brick building in Oaxaca city, Mexico. The tree is as tall as the building and towers over its balconies.

Club Botánico Rosa María: inside Oaxaca city’s cannabis oasis

Anna Bruce - 0
At Oaxaca city's Club Botánico Rosa María, members can enjoy cannabis-infused drinks, take courses on growing and consume cannabis in a peaceful, welcoming environment.
NFL players in a chaotic pile up.

NFL skips Mexico for 2025 international games

MND Staff - 1
The hopes of millions of Mexican NFL fans were dashed due to ongoing renovations at Aztec Stadium.
A blond influencer with doll-like makeup

Influencer’s murder in Jalisco to be investigated as possible femicide

MND Staff - 2
The 23-year-old model was killed while livestreaming on TikTok from a Zapopan beauty salon.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC