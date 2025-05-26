Monday, May 26, 2025
HomeLifestyle
Lifestyle

Mexico in my heart: What Guanajuato gives me that California can’t

Louisa Rogers
By Louisa Rogers
0
Pairs of middle-aged Mexican couples dancing in a public park in Mexico City.
In Mexico's cities, it's not unusual to see free events in outdoor public spaces where folks can dance to live banda, danzón or salsa music. (Andrea Murcia/Cuartoscuro)

My husband and I divide our lives between the city of Guanajuato, where we’ve owned a home since 2005, and Eureka, California, where we rent an apartment. Although we thrive on this lifestyle, there are things I miss while in each place. In Guanajuato, I miss clouds, greenery, access to water and my paddleboard. 

Here are some of the things I miss about Mexico when I’m in Eureka:

A cobblestoned street going up hill alongside brightly colored antique houses made of stone with old fashioned wooden doors, and decorative balconies
Louisa Rogers and her husband divide their life between Eureka, California, and the colonial city of Guanajuato in central Mexico. (Jorge Gardner/Unsplash)

The ease of speaking Spanish

Of course, I can speak Spanish in California, where 40% of the state’s residents define themselves as Latino. Plus, in Eureka, we live minutes away from a Mexican restaurant whose waiters are mostly native Spanish speakers. But speaking Spanish is just not as automatic for me in the English-language culture of Eureka. I rarely think about it, unlike in Mexico, where Spanish is almost as natural to me as English because it’s so easy. 

In Guanajuato, I walk down our street and start talking to a neighbor or chat with the guy who runs the mini-grocery three minutes from our home.

The friendliness of strangers 

The warmheartedness of the Mexican people inspires me. Friendliness is contagious; when I’m in Guanajuato, I become friendlier, too. 

In California, I try to remember to greet people I pass, but it’s more of an effort. I’m afraid I revert to my American persona — focused and goal-oriented, with things to get done. Or so I tell myself!

Two young Mexican girls, one around 10 years old and one around five years old, caught by the camera in the middle of dancing together while holding hands in the middle of Mexico City's expansive pedestrian square, The Zocalo. In the background, small groups of people are hanging out in the square. and behind them are large multistory buildings from the colonial era of Mexico.
Most Mexican municipalities have a pedestrian-only downtown area, even Mexico’s overcrowded capital, where space is at a premium. These areas in every community are simultaneously marketplace, social gathering spot and even playground for residents of all ages. (Edgar Negrete Lira/Cuartoscuro)

An abundance of pedestrian areas

Guanajuato is very walking-friendly, but it isn’t alone in that way. Many Mexican towns we’ve visited have extensive pedestrian areas, especially in their historic centers and tourist areas. They offer plazas, benches, landscaping, arches, arcades, narrow walkways, interesting architecture and public art.

Because the streets are so inviting, they’re full of people, which fosters a sense of community and is another reason why Mexicans are so friendly. The U.S. is far more car-centric than Mexico, where folks are likely to walk or use public transportation.  

Eureka’s winters are damp and chilly, but in the summer, the city hosts a popular car-free Friday night market with vendors, music, food, open shops and hordes of people. It’s what Guanajuato looks like every day of the year! 

An ineffable sense of spirit

Mexico maintains a separation between church and state like the U.S. does, but the gulf between the secular and the spiritual does not seem as wide.

Whereas in the U.S., faith tends to be practiced privately, Mexicans often express their spirituality in a very open, public and unembarrassed way. Their exuberance used to seem weird to me. But I’ve come to appreciate the way people unabashedly chant, sing, kneel, crawl or cross themselves when they pass a church and stroll around town with ashes on their foreheads on Ash Wednesday. 

One afternoon many years ago, Barry and I were sitting in a church on a hill in the city of Zacatecas. As we sat quietly, a mother and daughter in front of us spontaneously broke into song. I was transfixed, and a shiver ran through me. I can’t imagine crawling on my knees across a church floor, but I’m deeply moved in the presence of faith, even when it is not my own.

Accessible hiking with incredible views

Guanajuato is one of the few cities I’ve been to where you can leave the center on foot and be hiking within 20 minutes. The fact that you don’t need to get in a car, take a bus, or even ride a bicycle to reach a trail is one of the city’s greatest gifts. On top of that, you don’t even have to walk very far before you’re rewarded with spectacular views of the city’s colorful striated layers of houses and the surrounding hills.

Once or twice a week, Barry and I take advantage of this opportunity. 

a woman in the distance walks through a wide dirt path bordered on two sides by low ancient stone walls and trees growing behind the walls. This is the remains of the prehistoric city of Las Ranas in Mexico
The writer wandering around Las Ranas, the remains of a prehistoric city in the Sierra Gorda region of Querétaro state. (Louisa Rogers)

Mexican ruins

After years of living with a man who loves the magic and mystery of ancient archeological sites, I’ve gradually become a fan of ruins, too. I’m not a collector of facts; I read the history and data displayed, but I don’t retain the information. But I love ruins, and Mexican ones in particular. 

The ancient sites here in the land of the Maya, the Aztec and the Olmec offer a unique kind of enchantment because they harmonize so beautifully with the surrounding landscape. Although they were built by humans, they feel as natural to me as trees and flowers.

A few years ago, Barry and I visited Las Ranas, a small archeological site in the state of Querétaro. I wandered around, mulling on what stories lay embedded between the layered stones, while a dreamlike sense of timelessness came over me. I felt a sense of place greater than the sum of its crumbling rocky parts. 

What a country! Mexico, a rich, sensory collage of tangled history, colors, flavors, dreams. I’ll never tire of it. Wherever I am, Mexico is always in my heart.

Louisa Rogers and her husband Barry Evans divide their lives between Guanajuato and Eureka, on California’s North Coast. Louisa writes articles and essays about expat life, Mexico, travel, physical and psychological health, retirement and spirituality. Her recent articles are on her website, https://authory.com/LouisaRogers

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
A blue NASCAR stock car

What’s on in CDMX in June?

Bethany Platanella - 0
Delve into the mind of a cinematic auteur, rock with British indie legends or dine in the dark as the capital brings all the excitement you've come to expect.
A man wearing a face mask rides a bicycle down a city street

Is Mexico City safe for cyclists?

Andrea Fischer - 2
With all the investment in the capital's cycling programs, how safe is Mexico City for cyclists?
Viridiana Álvarez

Mexican mountaineer sets Guinness Record after conquering world’s highest peaks and summits

MND Staff - 8
Viridiana Álvarez, 39, from the city of Aguascalientes, is the first woman to summit all of the world’s 14 peaks above 8,000 meters and the Seven Summits, the highest mountains on each continent.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC