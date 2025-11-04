Mexico’s Under-17 women’s team heads to World Cup semifinals against the Netherlands

For the second time in seven years, Mexico’s Under-17 women’s team has advanced to the World Cup semifinals, moving into the FIFA Final Four in Morocco after defeating favored Italy in a penalty shootout on Sunday.

The quarterfinal match in Olympic Stadium in Rabat, Morocco’s capital, ended in a scoreless draw although Italy dominated for long stretches of the 90-minute contest. Mexico then proceeded to convert all five of its spot kick attempts, while goalie Valentina Murrieta blocked Italy’s third shot. Defender Laila Ávila converted the decisive kick to send La Tri into the semis where the Netherlands awaits.

Murrieta (Club América) was the star of the show for El Tri Feminil, stopping two penalty shots in regulation and another during the shootout.

“I had so much faith in my teammates [during the shootout],” she said after the win over Italy. “I knew they could do it. I just told myself, ‘If I can stop one, that’s enough’.”

Miguel Gamero’s team actually put the ball in the net in minute 15, but a video review indicated Mexico had committed a foul in its own box before gaining possession.

Not only was Mexico’s goal erased from the scoreboard, but the Europeans were awarded a penalty kick. Murrieta was up to the task, however, blocking the shot by Italy’s Rachele Giudici and collecting the rebound.

The 17-year-old netminder has started all five matches in Morocco for Mexico and has not conceded a single goal since their opening outing against North Korea, a 2-0 setback for El Tri Feminil.

The Netherlands — in their first U-17 World Cup — arrive to the semifinal on the back of two shootout victories in a row. The Dutch reached the knockout stage despite finishing third in Group B, behind leaders North Korea and Mexico.

El Tri Feminil outplayed the Netherlands in their group stage clash back on Oct. 21, outshooting the Dutch 22-8. However, it took a minute 87 goal from Citlalli Reyes to secure the 3 points.

Mexico, competing in its eighth consecutive U-17 Women’s World Cup, have reached the semifinals once before, defeating Canada 1-0 in the Uruguay 2018 tournament. La Tri then fell to Spain 2-1 in the final.

Men’s U-17 starts off on wrong foot

Mexico’s youth squad lost to South Korea in its opening match at the 2025 Under-17 Men’s World Cup in Qatar.

Koo Hyun-bin scored for the Koreans in minute 19, but El Mini-Tri equalized just before halftime when an unmarked Aldo di Nigris nodded home a long centering pass from Luis Gamboa.

Early in the second half, Mexico conceded what would prove to be the winning goal when goalie Santiago López unwisely left the box in a vain attempt to chase down a long ball down the right flank. Nam Ian took advantage of the gaffe, heading into the vacated net at the back post.

With reports from ESPN, El Universal and TV Azteca