MND Local: Investment and diplomacy in San Miguel de Allende

Lots of news has emerged from San Miguel de Allende lately, including a planned passenger train, a sports center closure, a land dispute, a BYD distributorship and Casa Europa’s visiting dignitaries and impending relocation. Read on for the latest developments.

Casa Europa welcomes EU ambassadors, eyes new location

A contingent of 13 European ambassadors to Mexico and other guests recently visited San Miguel de Allende to meet with students, local and state officials and the staff of Casa Europa México (CE). The goal was to discuss global issues and ways to cooperate on cultural and educational activities, according to Sylvia Bussey, CE president.

“We do this every two years,” Bussey said, noting “we invite the European ambassadors because we work very closely with them; and we invite them to come and get to know Casa Europa, and get to know San Miguel and give a conference, which is an outreach to young people from our community.”

Students from three different universities and one high school participated this time, she said.

The visiting ambassadors were from Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Also visiting were the honorary consul of Switzerland and two representatives of the European Union (EU) delegation in Mexico, including the EU ambassador to Mexico, Francisco André, who led the delegation.

Discussions held on numerous topics

Bussey said Leandro Arellano, a former Mexican ambassador to several countries and current CE board member, led conversations on trade, environment, security, peace, culture, education and opening the educational path to Europe for young people. There were also roundtable discussions with representatives of different sectors in San Miguel de Allende, including tourism, NGOs, real estate and small business.

Due to some upcoming restoration work, CE has moved out of its state-owned location at San Francisco 23 in Centro, where it had been for 15 years. The organization is currently working with the municipal government to secure the Casa de la Cultura building at Mesones 71 in Centro.

While there are still some details to be worked out before relocating, Bussey said CE plans to remain relevant by providing more creative collaborations for the community.

“We are definitely committed to staying in San Miguel and continuing to bring culture and educational opportunities to all ages,” she said, adding that CE is the only organization of its type in Latin America.

Passenger train announcement draws interest, questions

San Miguel de Allende residents and visitors are keenly interested in the possibility of a passenger train coming through here, judging by responses to the recent announcement from President Claudia Sheinbaum. At her Feb. 20 press conference in Irapuato, she said the line planned from Querétaro to San Luis Potosí will head this way in between stops in Comonfort and San Luis de la Paz.

Details are scarce so far about the timeline for construction and other specifics, and it’s not clear whether the train would simply pass through San Miguel or actually stop here.

Mayor Mauricio Trejo noted the development on Feb. 20 on his Facebook page, stating that “the project is expected to benefit the local community and attract more visitors to the area.” Questions remain, however, about how a passenger line might impact the historic character of San Miguel and the sustainability of the local environment.

Local BYD distributorship moving ahead

Despite the current 50% Mexican tariff on imported Chinese cars, work is continuing on the BYD distributorship building at Salida a Celaya 95A in San Miguel.

Underscoring the brand’s popularity, it’s possible to catch a glimpse on San Miguel streets of electric and plug-in hybrid compacts, SUVs and a pickup truck manufactured by BYD, which stands for “Build Your Dreams.”

BYD is the largest global electric vehicle manufacturer and does big business in Mexico. The company, headquartered in Shenzhen, China, is vying with Geely, which is based in Hangzhou, China, to buy a former vehicle manufacturing plant in Aguascalientes. Last year, nearly 20% of new light vehicles purchased in Mexico were Chinese-made.

Local sports facility ordered closed

A local judge has reportedly ordered a municipal sports facility near the old San Miguel railway station closed until it can comply with legal and safety issues. Residents in the area were said to have complained about noise, crowds and alleged land-use violations at the privately owned location.

The city is said to be looking for another space so people from nearby neighborhoods such as La Estación, Olimpo and San Rafael can come and exercise at no cost. The facility initially opened in July 2023.

The train station could become a valuable location when (and if) the passenger train planned from Querétaro to San Luis Potosí is built, although that project could take several more years to be completed.

Dispute closes Cañada de la Virgen site to tourists

An ongoing legal dispute has closed the Cañada de la Virgen national archeological monument about 46 miles west of San Miguel de Allende. The dispute involves more than 700 hectares (about 1,730 acres) of privately owned land surrounding the site.

Officials with the National Institute of Anthropology and History said while the closure is temporary, it is required due to the current legal dispute in order to protect the cultural values of the area.

Cañada de la Virgen is a popular place to visit due to its proximity to San Miguel and draws many tourists, along with providing business to local guides. The site is more than 1,000 years old and is believed to have been a center for Otomí ceremonies.

Cathy Siegner is an independent journalist based in San Miguel and Montana. She has journalism degrees from the University of Oregon and Northwestern University.