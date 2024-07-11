Thursday, July 11, 2024
Nike and Jordan Brand open flagship store in Mexico City

MND Staff
Art and merchandise in the Nike and Jordan Brand joint store in Mexico City.
The store will offer a sneaker customization workshop and exclusive events for Nike members and the brands' sponsored athletes. (Nike)

Nike and Jordan Brand opened a “one-of-a-kind retail destination” in the heart of Mexico City’s Historic Center on Thursday.

Sneakerheads will find the shop on the corner of Madero and Gante streets, right next to the famed Iturbide Palace. The over 22,000 square-foot Nike & Jordan World of Flight Mexico City is the two retailers’ first store in Latin America. It is also just the two brands’ fifth joint location in the world.

Shoppers will find the latest innovations of both brands for sale there, including the Air Jordan 5 “El Grito,” starting Sept. 7. Designed to celebrate Mexico’s heritage, the new sneaker, inspired by Miguel Hidalgo’s historic “Cry of Independence” on Sept. 16, 1810, “commemorates Mexico’s fight for freedom, while expressing the pride in Mexican diversity through mysticism, culture and traditions.”

The retail price of the sneaker will be US $225.

Nike touted their new three-story Mexico City showroom in a press release, calling it “more than just a store.”

“The space is designed to serve Nike Members, who will have the opportunity to participate in exclusive sport, wellness and creativity events featuring Nike and Jordan Brand’s elite athletes, clubs, collaborators and more,” the brand proclaimed.

The Jordan World of Flight space will offer “exclusive footwear drops” and a workshop where fans can customize their Air Jordans and other sneakers, the companies announced. (Nike)

The Jordan space features “a lineup of exclusive high-heat footwear drops and hyperlocal apparel, as well as the Jordan Workshop experience. … Local basketball-inspired artwork and photography will highlight the city’s rich creative community, and The Lounge will provide a gathering place for the basketball community.”

Buyers can also customize the Air Jordan 1, Diamond Short and other iconic styles.

The Nike space begins on the second floor and provides “direct access to the brand’s latest innovations alongside immersive customization experiences.” The second floor is dedicated to women and girls, while the Nike by You experience is found on the third floor along with the Nike Football zone.

Limited-edition T-shirts, laces and dubraes (ornamental shoelace tags) paying homage to the rich culture of Mexico City and created in partnership with Mexico City-based graphic designers TodoBien Estudio will also be available while supplies last.

“Our exclusive products and member-only events from both brands are an invitation for the Latino community to join the Nike family,” Doug Bowles, vice president and general manager for Nike Latin America, said in a press release.

With reports from Yahoo! Finance, Expansión and Sneaker Bar Detroit

