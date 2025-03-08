NFL stars buy Osos de Monterrey, betting on Mexico’s love of American football

American football, which has been played in Mexico for over 100 years, might be on the brink of significant growth following a major investment by a U.S.-based group that includes some big names from the NFL.

Former NFL All-Pro center Ryan Kalil and former NBA All-Star Blake Griffin have led a consortium of investors in acquiring the Monterrey Bears of the eight-team Liga de Fútbol Americano Profesional (LFA).

So… bought a football team with some buddies. 🏈 Introducing OSOS Monterrey. A new era of football in Mexico has begun—follow @OsosLFA @LFA_Mex pic.twitter.com/I39J4kRVKQ — Ryan Kalil (@ryankalil) January 29, 2025

Previously known as the Fundidores (Smelters), the team has since been rebranded the Osos (Bears) by the group, which announced the purchase of the professional team in late January. The price was reported to be over US $1 million, though no exact figure was disclosed.

Other investors include some NFL names well-known to fans: Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers); Sam Darnold (Minnesota Vikings); Julius Peppers, Luke Kuechly and Ron Rivera (Carolina Panthers); and sports podcasters Dan “Big Cat” Katz and Eric Sollenberger.

The new ownership group marks a pivotal moment for the LFA, which has slowly expanded from four teams since its inception in 2016.

Though some LFA players have a sprinkling of National Football League (NFL) or Canadian Football League (CFL) experience, most of them are drafted from the ONEFA and the Conadiep — two long-standing, collegiate American football leagues in Mexico, with over 50 teams between them.

LFA, meanwhile, has been established as a professional league. Its growth has been supported not only by Mexico’s strong collegiate system, but also by the popularity of the NFL in Mexico. Later this year, Mexico City is slated to host its sixth regular-season NFL game, although the Sports Business Journal recently reported the game might be in peril.

The NFL counts over 46 million fans in Mexico, according to ESPN, making it the largest fan base outside of the United States — ahead of No. 2 Brazil and No. 3 Canada. Moreover, Latinos are the fastest-growing fan base in the NFL.

The northern city of Monterrey, home of the Osos and just a three-hour drive from football-crazy Texas, boasts a population of over 5 million people and has long been a hotbed for football, with fans flocking to see collegiate powerhouse Monterrey Tech for decades.

The Monterrey Fundidors joined the LFA in 2017, one year after the league was founded with four teams, all based in greater Mexico City. The league now includes teams such as the 2023 and 2024 LFA champion Chihuahua Caudillos (Warlords), the Ciudad Juárez Jefes (Chiefs), the Puebla Arcángeles and the Saltillo Dinos.

Bolstered by an alliance with the CFL, the league has typically played its season from late February through April, culminating in the Tazón México (México Bowl), although opening week this year will be in May.

The Osos are tied for second in the league’s short history with four playoff appearances, and they won the Tazón México in 2022 as the Fundidores.

“It’s been a really exciting opportunity to see how [Monterrey] responds to football,” Kalil said in an interview with ESPN. “I think there’s a great opportunity for us to build a fan base that is excited about us, and excited about the LFA as well.”

Under their new ownership, the Osos will not only focus on football but also produce a documentary showcasing the team’s journey and the lives of its players. It aims to highlight the passion and dedication of Mexican football players, many of whom play for the love of the game rather than financial gain.

The LFA has a structured salary system, with different levels of pay based on a variety of factors. The salary cap for each team is reportedly 2 million pesos (US $98,500). Each squad can have up to five foreigners plus two Canadians, and it’s those players who earn the most, followed by each team’s two designated “franchise players.”

Preparation for the 2025 season, which will start in May, is underway and included a draft of players, conducted March 1 in Mexico City.

Additionally, the LFA is supporting the continued development of women’s flag football, which is on the rise in Mexico. In 2022, Mexico stunned the United States to claim the gold medal in women’s flag football at the World Games.

The purchase of the Bears by the U.S.-based consortium echoes the purchase of the Welsh soccer club Wrexham by American actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

The duo famously produced “Welcome to Wrexham,” an Emmy-award-winning FX documentary that has helped turn around the fate of the once lowly team.

Last year, McElhenney and Reynolds expanded their passion by buying a stake in Club Necaxa, a struggling soccer team in Mexico’s top professional league, Liga MX. That group of owners includes actress Eva Longoria, San Francisco Giants pitcher Justin Verlander, model Kate Upton and NFL player Odell Beckham Jr.

With reports from ESPN Deportes, Récord, AtoZ Sports and PR Newswire